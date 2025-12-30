Panthers vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The leaders in the NFC South, the Buccaneers (7-9) and the Panthers (8-8) meet Saturday in Tampa. Prior to the Falcons’ win over the Rams Monday Night, this game was a win and you’re in scenario. The winner takes the NFC South and the losers’ season comes to a sudden end. If the Panthers win, they take the division and go to the playoffs. However, that win by Atlanta muddies the waters a bit and gives Carolina an extra out if they lose Saturday. If the Falcons defeat the Saints on Sunday, the Panthers win the division even if they lose to the Bucs Saturday.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs were in control of the NFC South midway through the season, but they have lost two in a row including a Week 16 loss to these Panthers and five of their last seven. Yes, the Bucs have had to battle through an inordinate number of injuries to key personnel. Yes, Mayfield is a warrior but sure looks to be battling at least a shoulder issue. The result, Tampa’s quest for a fifth consecutive division title is on life support.

Bryce Young and the Panthers feel like the team on the upswing in this matchup even though they have only alternated wins and losses in the last ten weeks. The third-year signal-caller led Carolina to that aforementioned Week 16 over Tampa throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Young has been less than great but certainly good enough at key moments in games engineering game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in 12 of his 14 wins in the NFL.

Lets take a deeper dive into these two teams and this matchup – stats, trends, and injuries - which for all intents and purposes is for the NFC South crown.

Game Details and How to Watch the Panthers and the Buccaneers live Saturday

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 4:30PM EST

4:30PM EST Site: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Network/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds: Panthers at Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+120), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-142)

Carolina Panthers (+120), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-142) Spread: Bucs -2.5

Bucs -2.5 Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Tampa Bay -3.5 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Panthers at Buccaneers

Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 12/28 vs. Seattle – 14-24, 54yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 9 carries for 27yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 280-443, 2745yds, 21TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 27 times, 52 carries for 217yds rushing

Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 12/28 at Miami – 33-44, 346yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 16yds rushing

Season: 16GP, 327-521, 3490yds, 25TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 34 times, 51 carries for 351yds rushing

Panthers at Buccaneers: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Baker Mayfield has thrown at least 1 INT in 6 of his last 7 games

has thrown at least 1 INT in 6 of his last 7 games Mike Evans has caught 14 passes for 194 yards in 3 games (including 5 for 31 yards in Week 16 at Carolina) since returning from injury

has caught 14 passes for 194 yards in 3 games (including 5 for 31 yards in Week 16 at Carolina) since returning from injury Rico Dowdle carried the ball 9 times for just 29 yards in the Week 16 win over Tampa Bay

carried the ball 9 times for just 29 yards in the Week 16 win over Tampa Bay Chuba Hubbard carried the ball 6 times for just 27 yards in the Week 16 win over Tampa Bay

carried the ball 6 times for just 27 yards in the Week 16 win over Tampa Bay Tampa Bay held the ball for 34:36 against Carolina in Week 16

Panthers Player Injuries

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle) is OUT for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is OUT for Saturday’s game DE Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Claudin Cherelus (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Robert Rochell (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR David Moore (elbow) is eligible to be activated from the IR

Buccaneers Player Injuries

LT Tristan Wirfs (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Haason Reddick (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Anthony Nelson (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game DT Calijah Kancey (pectoral) is eligible to be activated from the IR

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the Buccaneers

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bucs on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bucs on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bucs -2.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bucs -2.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 43.5.

