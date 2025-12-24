Eagles vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two teams struggling for consistency but confirmed playoff teams and certain Super Bowl contenders meet Sunday in Orchard Park when the Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) take on the Buffalo Bills (11-4).

The defending Super Bowl champs, the Eagles have rebounded from a three-game losing streak to win their last two and, in the process, repeat as NFC East champions. Philly is the first team in the division to repeat since they did it back in 2004. It snapped the longest streak without a repeat champ by any division in NFL history.

The Bills are riding a four-game winning streak. Sunday will mark the first of two home games to close the regular season for Buffalo. It will be their final two games at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is 6-1 at home this season with the lone loss coming in Week 5 to New England. The Bills trail the Patriots by one game in the AFC East.

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

Game Details and How to Watch the Eagles and the Bills live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 4:25PM EST

4:25PM EST Site: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium City: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Eagles at Bills

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (+102), Buffalo Bills (-122)

Philadelphia Eagles (+102), Buffalo Bills (-122) Spread: Bills -1.5

Bills -1.5 Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Bills -3 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Eagles at Bills

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 12/20 at Washington – 22-30, 185yds, 2TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 40yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 281-427, 3114yds, 24TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 31 times, 102 carries for 416yds rushing



Bills Expected Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 12/21 at Dallas – 23-29, 300yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 8 carries for 42yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 296-425, 3406yds, 25TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 35 times, 105 carries for 552yds rushing



Bills Potential Starting QB: Mitch Trubisky

Last Game: 11/9 at Miami – 0-0, 0yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for 4yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 3-6, 54yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 4 carries for 1yd rushing

Eagles at Bills: Team Stats and Betting Trends

James Cook leads the NFL with 1,532 yards rushing

leads the NFL with 1,532 yards rushing During the Bills’ current 4-game winning streak has rushed for 448 yds (5.1yds/attempt) and scored 5 total TD (4 rush)

Saquon Barkley rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries last Sunday vs. Washington

rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries last Sunday vs. Washington The Eagles are 9-6 ATS this season

The Bills are 7-8 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Eagles’ 15 games this season (6-9)

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Bills’ 15 games this season (8-7)

Eagles Player Injuries

RT Lane Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Jalen Carter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Cameron Latu (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Cameron Williams (shoulder) is eligible to be activated from the IR

Bills Player Injuries

QB Josh Allen (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT DaQuan Jones (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Shaq Thompson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game PK Matt Prater (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Eagles and the Bills

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Eagles on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Eagles on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Eagles +1.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Eagles +1.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 43.5.

