Texans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Two of the hottest teams in the NFL meet Saturday afternoon in Southern California when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (10-5) take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) at SoFi Stadium. The Texans have won seven straight and the Chargers four in a row and seven of their last eight.
The stakes are high for each of these teams. With a win the Texans clinch a spot in the playoffs and remain in the hunt for the AFC South title. They trail the Jaguars by a game. The Chargers are in the playoffs. They are one game behind the Broncos in the AFC West. With a win Saturday and a victory in their final regular season game against the Broncos, Los Angeles will win the division crown and could still secure the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs.
Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.
Game Details and How to Watch the Texans and the Chargers live Saturday
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 4:30PM EST
- Site: SoFi Stadium
- City: Inglewood, CA
- Network/Streaming: NFL Network
Game Odds: Texans at Chargers
The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Houston Texans (+110), Los Angeles Chargers (-130)
- Spread: Chargers -2.5
- Total: 39.5 points
This game opened at Texans -1.5 with the Game Total set at 39.5.
Quarterback Matchup: Texans at Chargers
- Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud
Last Game: 12/21 vs. Las Vegas – 23-35, 187yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 4 carries for 0yds rushing
Season: 12GP, 243-372, 2628yds, 16TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 23 times, 42 carries for 204yds rushing
- Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert
Last Game: 12/21 at Dallas – 23-29, 300yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 8 carries for 42yds rushing
Season: 15GP, 319-480, 3491yds, 25TDs, 12INTs, Sacked 49 times, 77 carries for 461yds rushing
Texans at Chargers: Team Stats and Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 8-7 ATS this season
- The Texans are 8-6-1 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Chargers’ 15 games this season (6-8-1)
- The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Texans’ 15 games this season (5-9-1)
- C.J. Stroud has thrown for over 230 yards in just 5 of his 12 starts
- Omarion Hampton has rushed for at least 61 yards in 4 of his last 6 games including 85 last week against Dallas
Texans Player Injuries
- RB Woody Marks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- LT Aireontae Ersery (hand) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- RT Trent Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- LB Jake Hansen (chest) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
Chargers Player Injuries
- RB Kimani Vidal (neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- WR Tre’ Harris (finger) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- WR Derius Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- LT Jamaree Salyer (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- OT Trey Pipkins III (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- LB Bud Dupree (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- CB Donte Jackson (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- S R.J. Mickens (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- LB Denzel Perryman (susp.) received a 2-game suspension for violating the rules intended to protect the health and safety of players
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Texans and the Chargers
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Texans (+110) on the Moneyline.
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Texans +2.5.
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 39.5.
