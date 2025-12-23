Texans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL meet Saturday afternoon in Southern California when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (10-5) take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) at SoFi Stadium. The Texans have won seven straight and the Chargers four in a row and seven of their last eight.

The stakes are high for each of these teams. With a win the Texans clinch a spot in the playoffs and remain in the hunt for the AFC South title. They trail the Jaguars by a game. The Chargers are in the playoffs. They are one game behind the Broncos in the AFC West. With a win Saturday and a victory in their final regular season game against the Broncos, Los Angeles will win the division crown and could still secure the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

Game Details and How to Watch the Texans and the Chargers live Saturday

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 4:30PM EST

4:30PM EST Site: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming: NFL Network

Game Odds: Texans at Chargers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+110), Los Angeles Chargers (-130)

Houston Texans (+110), Los Angeles Chargers (-130) Spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Total: 39.5 points

This game opened at Texans -1.5 with the Game Total set at 39.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Texans at Chargers

Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 12/21 vs. Las Vegas – 23-35, 187yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 4 carries for 0yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 243-372, 2628yds, 16TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 23 times, 42 carries for 204yds rushing



12/21 vs. Las Vegas – 23-35, 187yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 4 carries for 0yds rushing 12GP, 243-372, 2628yds, 16TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 23 times, 42 carries for 204yds rushing Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 12/21 at Dallas – 23-29, 300yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 8 carries for 42yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 319-480, 3491yds, 25TDs, 12INTs, Sacked 49 times, 77 carries for 461yds rushing

Texans at Chargers: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Chargers are 8-7 ATS this season

The Texans are 8-6-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Chargers’ 15 games this season (6-8-1)

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Texans’ 15 games this season (5-9-1)

C.J. Stroud has thrown for over 230 yards in just 5 of his 12 starts

has thrown for over 230 yards in just 5 of his 12 starts Omarion Hampton has rushed for at least 61 yards in 4 of his last 6 games including 85 last week against Dallas

Texans Player Injuries

RB Woody Marks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LT Aireontae Ersery (hand) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game RT Trent Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Jake Hansen (chest) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

Chargers Player Injuries

RB Kimani Vidal (neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Tre’ Harris (finger) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(finger) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Derius Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LT Jamaree Salyer (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game OT Trey Pipkins III (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Bud Dupree (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Donte Jackson (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game S R.J. Mickens (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Denzel Perryman (susp.) received a 2-game suspension for violating the rules intended to protect the health and safety of players

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Texans and the Chargers

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Texans (+110) on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Texans (+110) on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Texans +2.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Texans +2.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 39.5.

