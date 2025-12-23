Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Seems like we all wondered after the Super Bowl last season if the run was winding down for the Chiefs. Well, we were wrong. It wasn’t winding down. It was ending. Sunday, with Travis Kelce playing what sure sounds like his final game at Arrowhead, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) will host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (12-3). Kelce won’t be catching his final passes from Patrick Mahomes (knee)…or from Gardner Minshew (knee)…but rather from Chris Oladokun. That is why the line has jumped from Denver laying 5.5 points to 13.5 points.

While Kelce and co. are playing out the string, the Broncos need this game to all but secure the AFC West title and the top seed in the conference. Denver’s defense, which ranks 3rd in the NFL in points allowed per game, is elite. They lead the NFL with 63 sacks. No question they are salivating at the thought of chasing after the second-year pro Oladokun.

These teams met in November, and the Broncos snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs with a 22-19 win at home.

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report in addition to Mahomes and Minshew.

Game Details and How to Watch the Broncos and the Chiefs live Thursday

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Thursday, December 25, 2025 Time: 8:15PM EST

8:15PM EST Site: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium City: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game Odds: Broncos at Chiefs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-1050), Kansas City Chiefs (+675)

Denver Broncos (-1050), Kansas City Chiefs (+675) Spread: Broncos -13.5

Broncos -13.5 Total: 36.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -5.5 with the Game Total set at 39.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 12/21 vs. Jacksonville - 28-47, 352yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 11yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 348-551, 3608yds, 24TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 17 times, 66 carries for 265yds rushing



12/21 vs. Jacksonville - 28-47, 352yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 11yds rushing 15GP, 348-551, 3608yds, 24TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 17 times, 66 carries for 265yds rushing Chiefs Starting QB: Chris Oladokun

Last Game: 12/21 at Tennessee – 11-16, 111yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 1GP, 11-16, 111yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 7yds rushing

Broncos at Chiefs: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 5-9-1 ATS this season

The Broncos are 6-8-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 4 of the Chiefs’ 15 games this season (4-11)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Broncos’ 15 games this season (7-8)

Bo Nix threw for 295 yards in the first meeting this season between these teams

Broncos Player Injuries

WR Pat Bryant (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game C Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game TE Nate Adkins (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Chiefs Player Injuries

WR Rashee Rice (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Tyquan Thornton (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RT Jaylon Moore (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Trent McDuffie (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Derrick Nnadi (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Jaylen Watson (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) has been placed on the IR and is OUT for Thursday’s game

(knee) has been placed on the IR and is OUT for Thursday’s game QB Gardner Minshew (knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Thursday’s game

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Broncos and the Chiefs

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Broncos -13.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Broncos -13.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 36.5.

