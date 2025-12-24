Bears vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Division leaders and contenders for the top overall seed in the NFC playoffs meet Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium when Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (11-4) take the field against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (11-4).

The Bears clinch the NFC North (would be their first since 2018) with one win in their final two games. They can claim the top overall seed with wins over San Francisco and Detroit these next two weeks combined with a Seattle loss. The 49ers have a more direct path to the NFC West crown and the top overall seed. Just win, baby. Victories over the Bears and the Seahawks (both at home) keep Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers playing at home potentially through the Super Bowl.

Chicago has won two in a row and seven of their last eight. San Francisco has won five in a row.

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

Game Details and How to Watch the Bears and the 49ers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 8:20PM EST

8:20PM EST Site: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium City: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds: Bears at 49ers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago Bears (-166), San Francisco (+140)

Chicago Bears (-166), San Francisco (+140) Spread: 49ers -3

49ers -3 Total: 52.5 points

This game opened at 49ers -3 with the Game Total set at 50.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Bears at 49ers

Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 12/20 at Washington – 22-30, 185yds, 2TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 40yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 281-427, 3114yds, 24TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 31 times, 102 carries for 416yds rushing



12/20 at Washington – 22-30, 185yds, 2TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 40yds rushing 15GP, 281-427, 3114yds, 24TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 31 times, 102 carries for 416yds rushing 49ers Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Game: 12/21 at Dallas – 23-29, 300yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 8 carries for 42yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 296-425, 3406yds, 25TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 35 times, 105 carries for 552yds rushing

Bears at 49ers: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Bears lead the NFL in takeaways (31) and turnover margin (+21)

The Bears rank 2nd in rushing yds/game (152.1)

Caleb Williams has 3,400 pass yds this season… on pace to set single-season franchise record (3,853) in pass yds (3,838 by Erik Kramer in 1995)

has 3,400 pass yds this season… on pace to set single-season franchise record (3,853) in pass yds (3,838 by in 1995) Chicago remains the only active NFL franchise without a 4,000-yard passer

San Francisco is averaging 34.4 pts/gm since Week 11 (best in NFL)

The 49ers have not punted in each of last 2 games

In all 4 instances SF has made the playoffs under HC Kyle Shanahan they have made it to the NFC Championship or Super Bowl (have made NFC Championship in each of their last 7 playoff apps.)

they have made it to the NFC Championship or Super Bowl (have made NFC Championship in each of their last 7 playoff apps.) Brock Purdy during 5-game win streak: 70.2%, 1,151 yds, 13 TD – 4 INT o Purdy is leading the NFL in completion% since Week 11

during 5-game win streak: 70.2%, 1,151 yds, 13 TD – 4 INT o Purdy is leading the NFL in completion% since Week 11 Christian McCaffrey has 8 total TD (5 rush, 3 rec) during their 5-game win streak (TD in 5 straight)

Bears Player Injuries

WR Rome Odunze (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Luther Burden III (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OG Luke Newman (foot) is eligible to be activated from the IR

49ers Player Injuries

WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE George Kittle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Tatum Bethune (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Renardo Green (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the 49ers

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers -3.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers -3. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 52.5.

