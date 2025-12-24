Bears vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Division leaders and contenders for the top overall seed in the NFC playoffs meet Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium when Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (11-4) take the field against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (11-4).
The Bears clinch the NFC North (would be their first since 2018) with one win in their final two games. They can claim the top overall seed with wins over San Francisco and Detroit these next two weeks combined with a Seattle loss. The 49ers have a more direct path to the NFC West crown and the top overall seed. Just win, baby. Victories over the Bears and the Seahawks (both at home) keep Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers playing at home potentially through the Super Bowl.
Chicago has won two in a row and seven of their last eight. San Francisco has won five in a row.
Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.
Game Details and How to Watch the Bears and the 49ers live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
- Time: 8:20PM EST
- Site: Levi’s Stadium
- City: Santa Clara, CA
- Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock
Game Odds: Bears at 49ers
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Chicago Bears (-166), San Francisco (+140)
- Spread: 49ers -3
- Total: 52.5 points
This game opened at 49ers -3 with the Game Total set at 50.5.
Quarterback Matchup: Bears at 49ers
- Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams
Last Game: 12/20 at Washington – 22-30, 185yds, 2TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 40yds rushing
Season: 15GP, 281-427, 3114yds, 24TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 31 times, 102 carries for 416yds rushing
- 49ers Starting QB: Brock Purdy
Last Game: 12/21 at Dallas – 23-29, 300yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 8 carries for 42yds rushing
Season: 15GP, 296-425, 3406yds, 25TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 35 times, 105 carries for 552yds rushing
Bears at 49ers: Team Stats and Betting Trends
- The Bears lead the NFL in takeaways (31) and turnover margin (+21)
- The Bears rank 2nd in rushing yds/game (152.1)
- Caleb Williams has 3,400 pass yds this season… on pace to set single-season franchise record (3,853) in pass yds (3,838 by Erik Kramer in 1995)
- Chicago remains the only active NFL franchise without a 4,000-yard passer
- San Francisco is averaging 34.4 pts/gm since Week 11 (best in NFL)
- The 49ers have not punted in each of last 2 games
- In all 4 instances SF has made the playoffs under HC Kyle Shanahan they have made it to the NFC Championship or Super Bowl (have made NFC Championship in each of their last 7 playoff apps.)
- Brock Purdy during 5-game win streak: 70.2%, 1,151 yds, 13 TD – 4 INT o Purdy is leading the NFL in completion% since Week 11
- Christian McCaffrey has 8 total TD (5 rush, 3 rec) during their 5-game win streak (TD in 5 straight)
Bears Player Injuries
- WR Rome Odunze (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Luther Burden III (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- OG Luke Newman (foot) is eligible to be activated from the IR
49ers Player Injuries
- WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- TE George Kittle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Tatum Bethune (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Renardo Green (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers on the Moneyline.
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers -3.
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 52.5.
