Cowboys vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

A Christmas Day matinee in Landover featuring NFC East rivals struggling through disappointing 2025 seasons when the Commanders (4-11) play host to the Cowboys (6-8-1). Neither is getting within a sniff of the postseason as Dallas has been betrayed routinely by their defense while last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels, has played in just seven games this season for Washington. Yes, there have been additional issues in our nation’s capital, but the absence of a healthy Daniels has been at the epicenter of the Commanders’ woes.

The situation under center has gotten even more desperate for Washington as both Daniels and his backup, Marcus Mariota, are now sidelined with injuries meaning journeyman Josh Johnson is in line to get the start. The 17-year veteran has attempted a mere 14 passes over the course of the last three seasons. That’s far more than Phillip Rivers has attempted the last three seasons, but its still not a lot.

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and the injured.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch the Cowboys vs. the Commanders live Thursday

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Thursday, December 25, 2025 Time: 1:00PM EST

1:00PM EST Site: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium City: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Network/Streaming: Netflix

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds: Cowboys at Commanders

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-285), Washington Commanders (+230)

Dallas Cowboys (-285), Washington Commanders (+230) Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Cowboys -6.5 Total: 50.5 points

This game opened at Cowboys -3 with the Game Total set at 51.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup: Cowboys at Commanders

Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 12/21 vs. Chargers – 21-30, 244yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, 1 Sack, 2 carries for 14yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 378-552, 4175yds, 28TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 25 times, 47 carries for 154yds rushing

Commanders Expected Starting QB: Josh Johnson

Last Game: 12/20 vs. Philadelphia – 5-9, 43yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 0yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 5-9, 43yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 0yds rushing

Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule Nate Burleson joins Dan Patrick to discuss his playing career with the Detroit Lions, the intricacies of the NFL's catch rule and more.

Cowboys at Commanders: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 7-8 ATS this season

The Commanders are 5-10 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the Cowboys’ 15 games this season (10-4-1)

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Commanders’ 15 games this season (8-6-1)

In November 2024, the Cowboys had two different players ( KaVontae Turpin , Juanyeh Thomas ) return kickoffs for touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a first in NFL history

, ) return kickoffs for touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a first in NFL history Dallas leads the all-time series with a record of 80-49-2

Cowboys Player Injuries

LB DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Ryan Flournoy (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RB Javonte Williams (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RG Tyler Booker (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LT Tyler Guyton (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Quinnen Williams (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game S Donovan Wilson (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Caelen Carson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RB Phil Mafah (shoulder) is eligible to be activated off the IR

Commanders Player Injuries

QB Marcus Mariota (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LT Laremy Tunsil (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Bobby Wagner (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game OT Brandon Coleman (shin) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(shin) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Daron Payne (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Jer’Zhan Newton (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Jaylin Lane (ankle) was placed on the IR Monday and is OUT for Thursday’s game

(ankle) was placed on the IR Monday and is OUT for Thursday’s game LB Nick Bellore (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Commanders

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys -3.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys -3. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 50.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

