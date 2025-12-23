Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

When this season started, the Lions (8-7) at the Vikings (7-8) looked like a must-watch matchup featuring teams who were likely to be battling for a playoff spot. As the season progressed and the injuries mounted for an ineffective J.J. McCarthy the game looked more and more like it would only really matter for the Lions. Following losses the last two weeks for Detroit, however, the game features simply two middling teams. Dan Campbell’s playoff hopes are still alive, but they are most definitely on life support.

These teams met earlier this season on November 2 with the Vikings prevailing 27-24. McCarthy threw a couple of touchdown passes and the Vikings outgained the Lions on the ground, 142-65 to earn the win.

The sophomore signal-caller McCarthy (hand) is yet again a question mark for Thursday. Max Brosmer will start under center if McCarthy is sidelined.

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report in addition to McCarthy.

Game Details and How to Watch the Lions vs. the Vikings live Thursday

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Thursday, December 25, 2025 Time: 4:30PM EST

4:30PM EST Site: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium City: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Network/Streaming: Netflix

Game Odds: Lions at Vikings

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Lions (-250), Minnesota Vikings (+205)

Detroit Lions (-250), Minnesota Vikings (+205) Spread: Lions -6

Lions -6 Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Lions -3.5 with the Game Total set at 48.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Lions at Vikings

Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 12/21 vs. Pittsburgh – 34-54, 364yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for -1yd rushing

Season: 15GP, 348-507, 4036yds, 32TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 31 times, 16 carries for 43yds rushing



Last Game: 12/21 at Giants – 7-9, 52yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for -3yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 31-47, 220yds, 0TDs, 4INT, Sacked 5 times, 5 carries for -5yds rushing

Lions at Vikings: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Lions are 7-8 ATS this season

The Vikings are also 7-8 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the Lions’ 15 games this season (10-5)

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Vikings’ 15 games this season (8-7)

Justin Jefferson set a franchise-record with 223 receiving yards in 2022 against the Lions

set a franchise-record with 223 receiving yards in 2022 against the Lions The Vikings lead the all-time series 81-45-2.

Lions Player Injuries

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

LT Taylor Decker (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

LG Christian Mahogany (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

C Graham Glasgow (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

OG Trystan Colon (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

WR Tom Kennedy (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

DT Alim McNeil (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

S Avonte Maddox (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

CB Amik Robertson (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

RB Aaron Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

RB Jordan Mason (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Thursday's game

C Ryan Kelly (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

RT Brian O'Neill (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

DE Javon Hargrave (thigh) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

LB Eric Wilson (thumb) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Lions and the Vikings

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Lions -6.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Lions -6. Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 44.5.

