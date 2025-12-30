 Skip navigation
Marlins acquire outfielder Esteury Ruiz from World Series champion Dodgers

  
December 30, 2025

LOS ANGELES — The Miami Marlins acquired outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night in a trade for minor league right-hander Adriano Marrero.

The speedy Ruiz led the American League with 67 stolen bases for the Athletics in 2023. He is a career .241 hitter during four major league seasons with four teams, but excels as a baserunner and a defender.

The Dodgers acquired Ruiz from the A’s last April, and he was a little-used reserve when he was in the majors for the back-to-back World Series champions. Ruiz batted .190 in 19 games for Los Angeles, largely playing as a defensive replacement or a pinch runner.

The Marlins designated infielder Eric Wagaman for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster for Ruiz. The trade opened a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

As a capable backup outfielder, Ruiz could be the Marlins’ replacement for Dane Myers, who was traded to Cincinnati last weekend.