Ravens vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Saturday Night at Lambeau Field on Peacock the Packers (9-5-1) look to clinch a playoff spot when they take the field against a Ravens’ team (7-8) who must win to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive.

The Packers have lost two in a row but still control their path to the playoffs. A win Saturday night guarantees their spot in the postseason. The Ravens’ season is on life support. This past weekend’s loss to New England was their third setback in the last four weeks. They now sit two games behind Pittsburgh with two games remaining in the regular season.

Injuries under center for both teams makes the Game Total UNDER worth a consideration for this game. The Total has dropped since it opened from 46.5 to 40.5, Expect a healthy does of Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry if Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson do not dress.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup and see what the numbers reveal.

Game Details and How to Watch the Ravens vs. the Packers live Saturday

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field City: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Ravens at Packers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (+120), Green Bay Packers (-142)

Baltimore Ravens (+120), Green Bay Packers (-142) Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Packers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Ravens at Packers

Plenty of unknowns due to Injuries for both teams. Here are the options on the table:

Ravens Potential Starting QB: Lamar Jackson (back)

Last Game: 12/21 vs. New England – 7-10, 101yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 2 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 181-284, 2311yds, 18TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 33 times, 63 carries for 340yds rushing



Last Game: 12/21 vs. New England – 9-10, 65yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 2yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 36-47, 319yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 7 times, 16 carries for 91yds rushing

Packers Potential Starting QB: Jordan Love (concussion)

Last Game: 12/20 at Chicago – 8-13, 77yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 2 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 291-439, 3381yds, 23TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 21 times, 47 carries for 199yds rushing

Last Game: 12/20 at Chicago – 9-11, 121yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 10 carries for 44yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 12-14, 134yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 13 carries for 63yds rushing

Last Game: 1/5/2025 vs. San Francisco – 0-0, 0yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for 2yds rushing

Ravens at Packers: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Ravens are 5-10 ATS this season

The Packers are 6-9 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Ravens’ 15 games this season (9-6)

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Packers’ 15 games this season (8-7)

The Packers are 3-1 against the Ravens in games played at Lambeau Field

The Packers lead the all-time regular season series against the Ravens with a 5-2 record

Ravens Player Injuries

QB Lamar Jackson (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LG Andrew Voorhees (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Jay Higgins IV (knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR prior to Saturday’s game

Packers Player Injuries

QB Jordan Love (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game QB Malik Willis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game RB Josh Jacobs (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Romeo Doubs (wrist) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(wrist) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game RT Zach Tom (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game TE Josh Whyle (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game OT John Williams (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Kristian Welch (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game S Evan Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Ravens and the Packers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Green Bay Packers -2.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Green Bay Packers -2.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 46.5.

