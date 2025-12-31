 Skip navigation
Louisiana Tech scores 17 in 4th quarter, beats Coastal Carolina 23-14 to win Independence Bowl

  
Published December 30, 2025 09:30 PM
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times

Coastal Carolina and Louisiana Tech battle for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Tuesday afternoon, December 30, 2025, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times/Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trey Kukuk followed his fourth-quarter touchdown pass with a big run to set up Andrew Burnette’s go-ahead plunge in a 17-point fourth quarter, and Louisiana Tech rallied to beat Coastal Carolina 23-14 on Tuesday to win the Independence Bowl.

Louisiana Tech (8-5) trailed 14-6 heading to the fourth quarter before Kukuk and Marlion Jackson teamed up for a 52-yard score on a first-down pass. The two-point pass failed and Lousiana Tech trailed 14-12 with 11:45 remaining.

Louisiana Tech forced a punt that Dedrick Latulas returned 25 yards to the Chanticleers’ 49-yard line before an unnecessary roughness penalty was tacked on. Kukuk raced 29 yards to the 5 on first down and Burnette ran it in from a yard out two plays later. Kukuk passed to Burnette for two points for a 20-14 lead with 8:09 remaining.

Tad Hudson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Knicely in the first quarter and a 16-yarder to Robby Washington in the second to put the Chanticleers up 14-3 at halftime.

Coastal Carolina outgained Louisiana Tech 248-104 in a first half that saw the two teams flagged for 17 penalties — 10 by the Chanticleers. It was the most penalties in any first half of a FBS game this season.

Freshman Kaegan Kent kicked his first two collegiate field goals and teammate John Hoyet Chance added a 51-yarder for the Bulldogs.

Kukuk completed 9 of 19 passes for 114 yards with an interception, and rushed 19 times for 104 yards.

Hudson had a career-high 311 yards on 25-for-49 passing with two interceptions. Bryson Graves had seven receptions for 110 yards.

Louisiana Tech improves 9-5-1 in 15 bowl games. Coastal Carolina falls to 2-4 in six appearances, all since 2020.