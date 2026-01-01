 Skip navigation
Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong lead No. 1 UConn to 30th straight win, 90-53 over Providence

  
Published December 31, 2025 08:47 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Azzi Fudd had 18 points, Sarah Strong scored 17 and No. 1 UConn extended its winning streak to 30 games with a 90-53 victory over Providence on Wednesday.

UConn (14-0, 5-0 Big East) hasn’t dropped a game since an 80-76 loss to Tennessee on Feb. 6, 2024. The Huskies have won 52 straight against Big East opponents.

Blanca Quinonez scored seven straight points to highlight Connecticut’s 21-0 run that made it 30-7 at the end of the first quarter. She finished with 11 points.

The Friars (8-7, 1-3) made two of their first three shots before missing 11 of their next 12 to end the first quarter.

Providence managed the same number of made field goals (three) in the second quarter as it did in the first and ended up shooting 26% for the opening half.

Fudd and Strong watched the final quarter from the bench. Finishing with 24 assists as a team, the Huskies have now dished out 20-plus assists in 13 straight games.

Sabou Gueye led the Friars with 12 points.

Providence committed 30 turnovers, but also turned UConn over 21 times.

Connecticut has won the last 38 meetings against Providence and improved to 51-21 all-time.

Up next

UConn: Host Seton Hall on Saturday.

Providence: Visit DePaul on Sunday.
