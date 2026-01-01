 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Michigan vs Texas
Manning uses arm and legs to lead No. 14 Texas to a 41-27 Citrus Bowl win over No. 18 Michigan
lauren betts
Lauren Betts surpasses 1,500 career points and No. 4 UCLA beats Penn State 97-61
devon dampier
Devon Dampier leads No. 15 Utah past Nebraska in Las Vegas Bowl, 44-22

Top Clips

uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251231.jpg
Geno knows UConn 'can get a lot better'

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Michigan vs Texas
Manning uses arm and legs to lead No. 14 Texas to a 41-27 Citrus Bowl win over No. 18 Michigan
lauren betts
Lauren Betts surpasses 1,500 career points and No. 4 UCLA beats Penn State 97-61
devon dampier
Devon Dampier leads No. 15 Utah past Nebraska in Las Vegas Bowl, 44-22

Top Clips

uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251231.jpg
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 4 UConn beats Xavier 90-67 behind Mullins and Karaban

  
Published December 31, 2025 08:14 PM

CINCINNATI — Freshman guard Braylon Mullins made a career-high five 3-pointers and matched his season best with 17 points as No. 4 UConn beat Xavier 90-67 on Wednesday.

It was Mullins’ eighth appearance and fourth straight start after missing the first six games with an ankle injury.

Alex Karaban led the Huskies with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Solo Ball scored 17 and Tarris Reed Jr. added 10 points and eight boards. Mullins finished with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

UConn (13-1) improved to 3-0 in Big East play after rolling through a challenging nonconference schedule, losing only to top-ranked Arizona.

Malik Messina-Moore paced Xavier (9-5, 1-2) with 16 points and Roddie Anderson III added 15 off the bench for the Musketeers, who went 4 of 18 (22%) from 3-point range and got outrebounded 42-26.

Filip Borovicanin had 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Huskies started fast, opening 4 of 6 from behind the arc. Mullins’ second 3-pointer gave them a 19-6 lead. UConn finished 13 for 28 on 3s (46%) and shot 53% from the field overall.

Mullins’ previous high for 3s was three in a win over No. 17 Kansas on Dec. 2, during which the five-star guard scored 17 points.

Xavier averaged fewer than 10 turnovers through 13 games but committed seven in the first half, contributing to UConn’s quick start. The Musketeers finished with 11 turnovers.

Xavier came in averaging 10 made 3-pointers, but missed its first 10 attempts. Borovicanin ended the drought 39 seconds into the second half.

UConn led by 25 in the first half before Xavier fought back to make it 43-28 at halftime. Karaban scored 13 before the break.

The Musketeers got within 13 early in the second half but couldn’t mount a comeback against a UConn squad that ranks sixth nationally allowing 61.1 points per game.

UConn leads the all-time series 8-5. The Huskies avenged a 76-72 loss at Xavier last season.

Up next

UConn hosts Marquette on Sunday.

Xavier visits DePaul on Saturday.
