Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
The NFC West and the top overall seed in the conference is on the line Saturday at Levi’s Stadium when the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (13-3).
Sam Darnold and the Seahawks have won six in a row to take a one game lead into the final game of the regular season. Seattle is outscoring its opponents 29-18. Their stifling defense has allowed just 31 touchdowns through 16 games including just one last weekend in Charlotte to the Carolina Panthers in a 27-10 win.
Last weekend seemed to be a statement game for the 49ers. Brock Purdy and the Niners’ offense was at its season’s best in San Francisco’s 42-38 win over Chicago. Mr. Irrelevant completed 24 of 33 passes for 303 yards with three touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 41 yards as San Francisco denied Chicago’s pursuit of the top overall seed in the NFC.
These teams met in Seattle to open the regular season. San Francisco won 17-13. Purdy threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns and McCaffrey picked up 142 total yards (69 rushing and 73 receiving).
Lets take a deeper dive into these two teams and this mammoth matchup including stats, trends, and injuries.
Game Details and How to Watch the Seahawks and the 49ers live Saturday
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 8:00PM EST
- Site: Levi’s Stadium
- City: Santa Clara, CA
- Network/Streaming: ABC
Game Odds: Seahawks at 49ers
The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (-120), San Francisco 49ers (EVEN)
- Spread: Seahawks -1.5
- Total: 49.5 points
This game opened at Seattle -1.5 with the Game Total set at 49.5.
Quarterback Matchup: Seahawks at 49ers
Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold
Last Game: 12/28 at Carolina – 18-27, 147yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 2yds rushing
Season: 16GP, 303-451, 3850yds, 25TDs, 14INTs, Sacked 25 times, 29 carries for 86yds rushing
- 49ers Starting QB: Brock Purdy
Last Game: 12/28 vs. Chicago – 24-33, 303yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 times, 6 carries for 28yds rushing
Season: 8GP, 178-257, 2040yds, 20TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 8 times, 31 carries for 126yds rushing
Seahawks at 49ers: Team Stats and Betting Trends
- Brock Purdy has thrown for 893 yards over his last 3 games
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has caught at least 7 passes in 6 of his last 7 games totaling 668 yards including 3 TDs
- Seattle has sacked the opposing QB 44 times this season
- Seattle is 11-5 ATS this season
- San Francisco is 10-5-1 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 10 of the 49ers’ 16 games this season (10-5-1)
- The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Seahawks’ 16 games this season (9-7)
Seahawks Player Injuries
- WR Rashid Shaheed (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- LT Charles Cross (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- WR Cody White (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- S Coby Bryant (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- WR Tory Horton (shin) is eligible to be activated from the IR
49ers Player Injuries
- LT Trent Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- TE George Kittle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- CB Renardo Green (neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
- CB Upton Stout (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Seahawks and the 49ers
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers on the Moneyline.
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the 49ers +1.5.
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 49.5.
