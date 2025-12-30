Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The NFC West and the top overall seed in the conference is on the line Saturday at Levi’s Stadium when the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (13-3).

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks have won six in a row to take a one game lead into the final game of the regular season. Seattle is outscoring its opponents 29-18. Their stifling defense has allowed just 31 touchdowns through 16 games including just one last weekend in Charlotte to the Carolina Panthers in a 27-10 win.

Last weekend seemed to be a statement game for the 49ers. Brock Purdy and the Niners’ offense was at its season’s best in San Francisco’s 42-38 win over Chicago. Mr. Irrelevant completed 24 of 33 passes for 303 yards with three touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 41 yards as San Francisco denied Chicago’s pursuit of the top overall seed in the NFC.

These teams met in Seattle to open the regular season. San Francisco won 17-13. Purdy threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns and McCaffrey picked up 142 total yards (69 rushing and 73 receiving).

Lets take a deeper dive into these two teams and this mammoth matchup including stats, trends, and injuries.

Game Details and How to Watch the Seahawks and the 49ers live Saturday

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium City: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Network/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds: Seahawks at 49ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (-120), San Francisco 49ers (EVEN)

Seattle Seahawks (-120), San Francisco 49ers (EVEN) Spread: Seahawks -1.5

Seahawks -1.5 Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Seattle -1.5 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Seahawks at 49ers

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 12/28 at Carolina – 18-27, 147yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 2yds rushing

Season: 16GP, 303-451, 3850yds, 25TDs, 14INTs, Sacked 25 times, 29 carries for 86yds rushing

49ers Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Game: 12/28 vs. Chicago – 24-33, 303yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 times, 6 carries for 28yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 178-257, 2040yds, 20TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 8 times, 31 carries for 126yds rushing

Seahawks at 49ers: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Brock Purdy has thrown for 893 yards over his last 3 games

has thrown for 893 yards over his last 3 games Jaxon Smith-Njigba has caught at least 7 passes in 6 of his last 7 games totaling 668 yards including 3 TDs

has caught at least 7 passes in 6 of his last 7 games totaling 668 yards including 3 TDs Seattle has sacked the opposing QB 44 times this season

Seattle is 11-5 ATS this season

San Francisco is 10-5-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the 49ers’ 16 games this season (10-5-1)

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Seahawks’ 16 games this season (9-7)

Seahawks Player Injuries

WR Rashid Shaheed (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LT Charles Cross (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Cody White (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game S Coby Bryant (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Tory Horton (shin) is eligible to be activated from the IR

49ers Player Injuries

LT Trent Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game TE George Kittle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Renardo Green (neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Upton Stout (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the 49ers +1.5.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the 49ers +1.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 49.5.

