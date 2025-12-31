NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
December 31, 2025 02:17 PM
Pierre Andresen reviews the latest NBA trade rumors with Anthony Davis, Malik Monk and Trae Young as the players mentioned.
Related Videos
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
48
Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch
Latest Clips
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
04:12
Berry: Wait to draft your QB in fantasy next year
01:59
Bet on Nix, Broncos to fall short of Super Bowl
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals
12:49
Is McCaffrey a top-five fantasy option in 2026?
09:35
Robinson, Taylor headline 2026 fantasy rankings
05:41
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
01:21
Lean on Hoosiers to cover vs. Alabama in CFP
01:30
Oregon QB Moore, RB Whittington among best bets
01:24
Bet over on Georgia RB Bowens’ rushing line
01:02
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
01:28
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
03:00
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
02:09
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
01:30
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
02:13
NFL Week 18 Preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
01:51
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
02:20
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
02:49
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions vs. Bears
02:29
NFL Week 18 Preview: Jets vs. Bills
01:01
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
01:48
NFL Week 18 Preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
02:24
NFL Week 18 Preview: Packers vs. Vikings
02:42
NFL Week 18 Preview: Colts vs. Texans
02:06
NFL Week 18 Preview: Browns vs. Bengals
04:02
NFL Week 18 Preview: Saints vs. Falcons
06:05
NFL Week 18 Preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue