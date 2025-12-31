Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Injury Report: Nikola Jokić, Josh Giddey among the sidelined

The days after Christmas have been rough for the NBA from an injury standpoint. In addition to the illness-related absences that can happen this time of year, multiple players who are highly impactful in fantasy basketball have been sidelined due to injury. Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is the headliner, as a hyperextended left knee will sideline him for at least four weeks. Already without Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson, Denver will be down four starters for the foreseeable future.

Among the other teams needing to compensate for the loss of starters this week are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and New York, to name a few. Below is a look at some of the injuries affecting fantasy basketball and team rotations.

Nikola Jokić sidelined by knee injury: timeline and fantasy impact The Nuggets will be without the three-time MVP for multiple weeks, leaving a massive hole in the team’s lineup.

C Ryan Kalkbrenner and F Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Including Wednesday’s game against the Warriors, Kalkbrenner has missed Charlotte’s last five games with a sprained left elbow. While Mason Plumlee (less than one percent rostered, Yahoo!) was the initial replacement in the starting lineup, Wednesday’s game will be the fourth that he’s missed due to a strained right groin. That’s opened the door for Moussa Diabaté (22 percent) to step into the void, and he has been close to a top-50 player in eight-cat formats over the last four games, according to Basketball Monster. Given the opportunity, with Diabaté playing nearly 33 minutes per game, it would be wise to hop onto the bandwagon.

Bridges sprained his right ankle during the first half of Monday’s loss to the Bucks and, at the time of publishing, was considered questionable for Wednesday afternoon. While he only scored three points against Milwaukee, Tidjane Salaün (one percent) grabbed 11 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. However, Collin Sexton (19 percent) would be a superior streaming option for those needing offense if Bridges misses time, even though he does not have forward eligibility.

G Josh Giddey, G Coby White and F/C Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls

Monday’s loss to the Timberwolves was brutal for the Bulls, who stood no chance after losing Giddey and White to hamstring and calf injuries. On Tuesday evening, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Giddey has been diagnosed with a strained left hamstring and is expected to miss “at least a few weeks.” As for White, he was diagnosed with tightness in his right calf, but it would be unsurprising if he were sidelined for multiple games as well.

As for waiver wire options, Tre Jones (18 percent), Ayo Dosunmu (16 percent) and Kevin Huerter (eight percent) are the players to target. Jones began the season as a starter due to White’s offseason injury, averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals in 29.9 minutes over 11 games. With Giddey also out, the Bulls will likely require more from Jones as a floor general.

As for Collins, an injury initially described as a sore left big toe is now a sprain. His absence cuts into Chicago’s depth behind starting center Nikola Vučević, leaving the backup responsibilities to Jalen Smith (three percent). At first glance, this won’t do much for Smith’s fantasy value. He’s averaging 18.0 minutes per game this season, and that number may not increase much, if at all, since Vooch is healthy. However, if Smith can exceed 20 minutes consistently, he may turn into a deep-league option for managers needing rebounds.

F/C Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Davis exited the Mavericks’ Christmas Day loss to the Warriors with right groin spasms and has missed the last two games. Daniel Gafford (15 percent) moved into the starting lineup, totaling 28 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and four blocks in losses to the Kings and Trail Blazers. And his playing time increased, with Gafford playing 23 and 26 minutes in those two games. If Davis remains out, Gafford will be worth a look in a higher percentage of fantasy leagues, but it would be nice if he could be relied on to hit the high-20s in minutes.

Someone else to watch in Dallas is Max Christie (seven percent), who has replaced Naji Marshall (21 percent) in the starting lineup and scored 25 points in Tuesday’s loss to Portland. If Christie can retain his place in the starting lineup, deep-league fantasy managers may be able to get some value from rostering him, but the 2022 second-round pick is not worth the risk just yet.

G Caris LeVert, Detroit Pistons

LeVert had to leave Detroit’s December 28 loss to the Clippers after playing 13 minutes due to a sore left knee, and he did not play against the Lakers on Tuesday. While the production has not been good enough to affect fantasy basketball, LeVert’s absence may ultimately benefit Jaden Ivey (21 percent). Working his way back from the fractured leg that ended his 2024-25 season on New Year’s Day, he played a season-high 29 minutes against the Clippers. We’ll see if that trend continues and whether Ivey ultimately returns to the starting lineup, especially given Ausar Thompson‘s offensive limitations.

C Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets

Şengün has missed Houston’s last two games with a left soleus strain. While Steven Adams (eight percent) moved into the starting lineup, he had to leave Monday’s win over the Pacers with a sprained right ankle. If Şengün and Adams can’t play on Thursday against the Nets, it may be “Clint Capela time” in Houston. Rostered in one percent of Yahoo! leagues, Capela is averaging 11.0 minutes per game as the third man in the Rockets’ center rotation.

F/C Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers

Jackson has been in the league’s concussion protocol since suffering a head injury during a December 22 loss to the Celtics, missing Indiana’s last five games. While Jay Huff (24 percent) was already the starting center, Jackson’s absence has not resulted in a sharp increase in his playing time. Huff has averaged 20.6 minutes per game over the last four, with recent signing Micah Potter (less than one percent) averaging 13.6 minutes in his three appearances. Huff has been fantasy-relevant in the minutes he’s received, but fantasy managers have to keep their expectations in check for obvious reasons.

G Austin Reaves and F Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Reaves was forced to exit the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Rockets with a Grade 2 left calf strain, and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Marcus Smart (six percent) has been the replacement in the starting lineup, and that won’t change anytime soon. The veteran guard can be inconsistent offensively, but there’s a clear need for what Smart can bring to the table defensively. He’s a player who fantasy managers should track for the time being, rather than rushing to pick him up.

Unable to participate in Monday’s practice, Hachimura was diagnosed with a sore right calf. During his availability ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Pistons, Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that he expected Hachimura to be out for “about” one week. Jake LaRavia (10 percent) was moved into the starting lineup, and he’s in a similar boat to Smart regarding fantasy streaming value. Adding him can be considered, but it isn’t a must.

G/F Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat

Having missed time earlier this season with a sprained left ankle, Larsson suffered a sprained right ankle during Monday’s win over the Nuggets and did not return. While he has not been an especially impactful fantasy option, the second-year wing missing time would free up additional minutes for Jaime Jaquez Jr. (42 percent) and Nikola Jović (16 percent), with the former offering a higher fantasy ceiling. However, since returning from a right elbow injury, Jović has been close to a top-50 player in eight-cat formats.

F Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Jones has missed the Pelicans’ last five games with a sprained right ankle, including Wednesday’s matchup with the Bulls. While Bryce McGowens (less than one percent) was the replacement in the starting lineup for the first three games, interim head coach James Borrego took a different approach for Monday’s loss to the Knicks.

Zion Williamson (98 percent), who was coming off the bench as part of his minutes restriction, was inserted back into the starting lineup, while McGowens (who’s on a two-way contract) was inactive. That change preserved the fantasy value of Saddiq Bey (33 percent), who scored 23 of his 27 points in the first quarter of Monday’s defeat. Fantasy managers certainly can’t find Williamson on the waiver wire, but that isn’t an issue for Bey, who’s worth a look as long as he’s playing starters’ minutes.

G/F Josh Hart and C Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Hart and Robinson are dealing with ankle issues, robbing the Knicks of two rotation players. Injured during the fourth quarter of New York’s Christmas Day win over the Cavaliers, Hart did not travel with the team for its three-game road trip, which concludes in San Antonio on Wednesday. Rookie Mohamed Diawara (less than one percent) moved into the starting lineup for wins over Atlanta and New Orleans, going for a career-high 18 points (16 in the first quarter) against the Pelicans.

Diawara isn’t worth the risk in fantasy leagues, but Miles McBride (five percent) and Tyler Kolek (five percent) are worth watching, especially with Deuce playing 18 minutes in his first game back from a sprained ankle. Robinson’s absence initially resulted in rotation minutes for Ariel Hukporti (less than one percent), but a mouth contusion sidelined him for the second half of Monday’s win in New Orleans. Guerschon Yabusele (less than one percent) also isn’t worth the risk in fantasy leagues, although he was solid in his return to the rotation on Monday.

C Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

Hartenstein has not been playing in both games of back-to-backs recently, but Wednesday’s game will be the second that he’s missed with a right soleus strain. Cason Wallace (23 percent) has moved into the starting lineup when iHart is unavailable, which moves Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren down a position. Also, more minutes become available to Ajay Mitchell (24 percent), Aaron Wiggins (five percent) and Isaiah Joe (three percent). Wallace and Mitchell are the players who fantasy managers should first seek on their league’s waiver wires.

G Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic

Bane left Monday’s loss to the Raptors briefly due to back spasms but returned and ultimately logged 30 minutes. However, at the time of publishing, he was considered questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers. With Anthony Black (40 percent) now on the radar of many fantasy managers due to his play in the absence of Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, there aren’t any great options if Bane is limited or cannot play. Jase Richardson (less than one percent) played 20 minutes off the bench in Toronto, but he has not reached the point where he can be trusted in redraft leagues.

G Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

Despite having missed Phoenix’s last seven games, including Wednesday’s matchup with the Cavaliers, Allen’s issue is still listed as right knee injury management on the official injury report. With Jalen Green still sidelined by a strained hamstring, there really isn’t a good reason not to go all-in on Collin Gillespie (37 percent). Over the past three weeks, he has provided third-round per-game value in eight-cat formats. Of course, Royce O’Neale (15 percent) has been Allen’s replacement in the starting lineup, but he has not offered the all-around fantasy value that Gillespie has.

F Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Counting Wednesday’s matchup with the Thunder, Grant has missed the last seven games with left Achilles tendonitis. With details scarce, it’s unknown when he’ll be healthy enough to return. Kris Murray (one percent) was Grant’s replacement in the starting lineup, but he has also missed time due to injury and was listed as questionable for Wednesday night at the time of publishing with a right quad contusion. His absence opened the door for Sidy Cissoko (less than one percent) to make a few starts, but he hasn’t done enough to merit rostering.

If fantasy managers are going to commit to any of the Trail Blazers wings sitting on more than half of Yahoo! waiver wires, it should be Toumani Camara (41 percent). His percentages have been poor recently, but he has been able to offer solid value in the steals and three-point categories.

G Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

LaVine has missed seven straight and eight of Sacramento’s last nine games, most recently sitting out Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers with a sprained left ankle. Kings head coach Doug Christie has gone big with the guard’s replacement, starting Precious Achiuwa (five percent) at power forward with DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray (when available) shifting up a position. Unfortunately, Achiuwa has not offered much value to fantasy managers, ranking well outside the top-200 in eight-cat formats since moving into the starting lineup on December 18. He and LaVine may not play the same position, but rookie center Maxime Raynaud (31 percent) is deserving of more fantasy attention as he continues to fill in for the injured Domantas Sabonis.

G Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

Vassell was ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks with a strained left adductor, and that’s the kind of injury that can cost a player multiple games, depending on the grade. With Stephon Castle listed as questionable at the time of publishing with a sprained left thumb, the Spurs could be down two perimeter starters against the Knicks. Julian Champagnie (six percent) and Dylan Harper (22 percent) have usually been next in line when the Spurs are down a perimeter starter, and while the former may offer a safer floor, it’s hard to overlook Harper’s ceiling as a lottery pick. Another option is Keldon Johnson (15 percent), but he offers no defensive production in his reserve role.

C Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

Poeltl’s lower back has been an issue since the preseason, and Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets will be the fifth straight that he’s missed. On Monday, it was announced by the team that the 7-footer would miss at least one more week before he’s re-evaluated. Sandro Mamukelashvili (21 percent) has not been guaranteed to start every night when Poeltl is unavailable, but he has been a sixth-round player over the last two weeks. He should be the first player considered by fantasy managers looking to compensate for Poeltl’s absence. Collin Murray-Boyles (two percent) has seen his playing time increase recently, but not to the point where he should be rostered in most redraft leagues.

G/F Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz

Tuesday’s loss to the Celtics was the second that Bailey has missed since suffering a strained right hip flexor during Friday’s win over the Pistons. Brice Sensabaugh (10 percent) moved into the starting lineup, totaling 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four three-pointers in games against the Spurs and Celtics. While the production hasn’t been elite, Sensabaugh has played 33 minutes or more in each of Utah’s last three games. That may make him worth a roll of the dice in deep leagues until Bailey is cleared to return. Taylor Hendricks (one percent) replaced Svi Mykhailiuk (two percent) in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game but only played 17 minutes. There’s no need to consider rostering either player.

F Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Wednesday’s game against the Bucks will be the third that George has missed with a strained left hip flexor, and the Wizards have not provided a return timeline. Could it be “Tre Johnson time” in the nation’s capital? The rookie, who’s rostered in seven percent of Yahoo! leagues, has totaled 38 points, six assists, two steals and seven three-pointers in two games as George’s replacement in the starting lineup.

Johnson does not offer much value as a rebounder or defender, but he shot 14-of-23 from the field in games against the Grizzlies and Suns. Bilal Coulibaly (25 percent) and Bub Carrington (15 percent) are also worth a look, but managers looking for pure scoring should consider Johnson now. And he’ll likely be a popular target for the “silly season.”