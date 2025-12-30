Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Donovan Clingan leveling up

With the end of 2025 nearing, let’s take a look at which players are ending the year on a high note and which could use a reset once the ball drops.

Without further ado…

📈 STOCK UP

Maxime Raynaud — C, Kings

Raynaud’s become a reliable starting center for the Kings in Domantas Sabonis’ absence. The rookie has notched four double-doubles over his last six games, which includes a career-high 29-point outing in the overtime loss to the Trail Blazers during mid-December. Raynaud doesn’t make three-pointers or tally many assists, and only occasionally produces more than a couple of blocks — potentially limiting fantasy basketball ceiling a bit. However, there’s no denying that he’s being heavily counted on to produce, and his stock is currently up during what’s been a pretty strong rookie season. What will happen to his production upon Sabonis’s return to the Kings’ starting lineup? We’ll have to wait and see.

Anthony Black — PG/SG, Magic

If you were able to steal Anthony Black from your league’s pool of available players, congratulations! He’s been one of Orlando’s best and most productive players over the past week, averaging 27.8 points and 4.3 three-pointers over the past four games, while also tallying 4.5 assists and generating multiple steals in three of those four contests. In other words, Black is doing a lot and has delivered strong fantasy performances. There’s no reason to believe that he won’t remain aggressive on the offensive end in looking to create for both himself and others. His production is even more needed in the absence of Franz Wagner, who remains without a timeline for return.

Donovan Clingan — C, Trail Blazers

Portland has had a fun season, even with the team seemingly on a never-ending rollercoaster ride in regard to wins and losses. The recent absences of veteran players such as Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant have allowed a younger nucleus to form and find their way. Of the many, Donovan Clingan has been one of the most consistent of late. He’s averaging a double-double on the season and has secured five in the past six games, including a monster 18/18 line against the Celtics recently. What makes the sophomore center unique is his floor-spacing ability that complements the rebounding and shot blocking — he’s gone 9/13 from deep over the last six games and is slowly coming around as a three-point shooter after a rough start to the season. Clingan’s clearly “the guy” at center for Portland and should be going forward.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Anfernee Simons — PG/SG, Celtics

I’ve been waiting for a Simons breakout game to reset his course, but not even a recent return game in Portland against his former club could serve as the turning point. While the veteran guard’s shooting efficiency held up over the first couple of months of his Celtics tenure, he’s struggled throughout December, posting 38.4/29.2/95.2 shooting splits en route to just 11.4 points per game. Simons has only logged more than 20 minutes once over the last three games and is firmly entrenched in his reserve role behind the starting backcourt of Payton Pritchard and Derrick White — that shouldn’t change so long as the Celtics continue to win games. Perhaps Simons will leave his cold shooting in December and regain his shooting touch in the new calendar year.

Zaccharie Risacher — SF/PF, Hawks

The second-year leap has yet to come for the first overall pick of the 2024 draft, nor does it appear on the horizon. The Hawks have lost seven straight games and Risacher has been held to single digits in three of those contests while hardly being involved on the offensive end. His failure to be a difference-maker on the glass or as a facilitator, combined with limited stocks, has left him with very little fantasy impact. Recent buzz from Marc Stein mentions Risacher as a potential trade candidate , and that buzz could potentially grow louder so long as the Hawks’ slide and his lack of production continue to coincide.

Deandre Ayton — C, Lakers

Ayton’s fantasy production has slowed since a relatively strong November. He’s dealt with some minor injuries of late, which caused him to miss a couple of games. But in his three games since returning, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging just 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and less than 1.0 blocked shot per game. Limited field goal attempts, no three-point production, and hardly any free-throw activity are some reasons for the low scoring output – things that aren’t likely to change overnight. Ayton’s high field-goal efficiency is notable, but without more activity, he won’t provide much value from a fantasy basketball perspective at the moment.

