Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Anthony Black lighting it up

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate offered no shortage of star power or intrigue. The festivities opened with a monster comeback from the New York Knicks as they took down the Cleveland Cavaliers. Steph Curry reached 26,000 career points as his Warriors took down Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a snoozer to the Houston Rockets, but the night closed on a high note as Nikola Jokic’s 55-point triple-double lifted the Nuggets past the Anthony Edwards (44 points) and the Timberwolves in overtime.

As we head into 2026, here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 11.

Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Primer: Giannis Antetokounmpo is back! Antetokounmpo will have the opportunity to play four games in Week 11 against some of the NBA’s worst defenses.

Priority Adds

1. Anthony Black

2. Bilal Coulibaly

3. Moussa Diabate

4. Collin Gillespie

5. Tim Hardaway Jr.

6. Jaylon Tyson

7. Egor Demin

8. Brook Lopez

9. Jake LaRavia

10. Tari Eason

11. Sandro Mamukelashvili

12. Dylan Cardwell

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic (38 percent rostered)

Black was a recommended pickup last week, and he paid off handsomely for fantasy managers who added him. Over his last eight games (all starts), the young guard has averaged 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.6 triples across 34.8 minutes. He went off for arguably the best game of his career in Saturday’s upset win over the Nuggets, dropping 38 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and seven triples. With Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner still banged up, Black should continue to see big run. Even when both players return, Black has done enough to earn meaningful minutes, which should keep him relevant in standard leagues for the rest of the season.

HAVE A NIGHT, ANTHONY BLACK!



🔥 38 PTS (career-high)

🔥 6 REB

🔥 5 AST

🔥 2 STL

🔥 7 3PM



And the clutch stop to get the win over Denver 🔒 pic.twitter.com/AaVC833qOd — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2025

Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns (35 percent rostered)

Gillespie continues to shine for Phoenix, and there’s no reason to expect him to slow down anytime soon. He’s scored 16+ points in five straight games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 3.2 triples across 32.6 minutes. He’s provided elite value in multiple categories, and it’s a shock that he’s so widely available in Yahoo! leagues.

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets (31 percent rostered)

Eason has logged four games since returning from a lengthy absence, and in that span, he’s averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 triples across 20.3 minutes. Eason started each of Houston’s last two games, and he totaled a healthy six steals, three blocks and three triples. He may not be a strong source of points, rebounds or assists, but he offers elite upside for the scarce defensive categories.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers (25 percent rostered)

Tyson continues to get it done for Cleveland, taking on meaningful minutes off the bench and filling in when needed. Over his last three games, he’s averaged 19 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 triples. He finished with a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double on Saturday.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (25 percent rostered)

Coulibaly has missed half of the season due to injury, but when available, he’s posted some great numbers. Across his last three outings, he’s averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.3 swats and 1.3 triples. Coulibaly’s value as a defensive specialist makes him a strong waiver wire target, but his serviceable scoring is the cherry on top.

Sandro Mamukelashili, Toronto Raptors (22 percent rostered)

Jakob Poeltl (back) has been in and out of Toronto’s lineup throughout the season, and when available, he’s logged just 25.3 minutes per game - his fewest in six seasons. Mamu has posted reliable numbers off the bench and as a starter. He came off the bench Sunday in favor of Scottie Barnes at center, and Barnes came away with a monster 23/25/10 triple-double. Despite his move to the bench, Mamu delivered 13 points, six rebounds, two steals, a block and a triple.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets (19 percent rostered)

Diabate is a must-add right now, as he continues to see big minutes for Charlotte as the team’s starting center. He should remain locked into that role until Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) returns. Across his last three games, Diabate has averaged 9.0 points, 15 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 32.3 minutes.

Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers (19 percent rostered)

BroLo was another name listed in last week’s column, but he was rostered in only 4% of Yahoo! leagues on December 22. After some great play, his roster percentage has increased 500%, and fantasy managers should grab him now. Lopez went off for a career-high nine triples on Friday and finished with 31 points. Over his last four games, he’s averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 3.5 triples across 30.3 minutes. Lopez won’t score 30 points every night, and he won’t crash the glass with authority, but he can certainly be useful as a shot-blocker and three-point shooter. He should have first dibs on the starting center job until Ivica Zubac returns.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets (15 percent rostered)

THJ was trending up in his own right, but the absence of Cameron Johnson has allowed Hardaway Jr. to step into the starting lineup. Across his last four games (two starts), THJ has averaged 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 5.0 triples across 32 minutes. He’s scored at least 19 in four straight and 20+ in three of those. He’s not going to offer much in the peripheral categories, but if you need points and triples with decent efficiency and low turnovers, Hardaway Jr. is your man.

Egor Demin, Brooklyn Nets (11 percent rostered)

After a slow start to his inaugural campaign, the rookie out of BYU has started to deliver. Over his last five games, Denim has averaged 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 triples. He’s locked in as Brooklyn’s starting point guard, and his production should continue to trend up as he finds his footing at the professional level.

Jake LaRavia, Los Angeles Lakers (6 percent rostered)

The Lakers suffered another blow last week when it was announced that Austin Reaves will miss at least four weeks with a Grade 2 calf strain. The absence of Reaves should allow LaRavia to step into a larger role for the Lakers, and LaRavia has answered the call when given additional opportunities this season. Over his last five games, LaRavia has averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 triples across 28.4 minutes. Nick Smith Jr. is also in the mix in deeper leagues.

Tyler Kolek, New York Knicks (7 percent rostered)

Over his last six games, Kolek has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 triples across 23 minutes. He’s seen significantly more run with Miles McBride sidelined, and that trend should continue for as long as Deuce is out. Kolek is a reliable source of assists when given additional playing time, although his upside is still capped by the availability of Jalen Brunson.

Dylan Cardwell, Sacramento Kings (4 percent rostered)

Cardwell hasn’t been starting for Sacramento. That spot with the first unit still belongs to Maxime Raynaud, but Cardwell has done enough off the bench to make some noise. Managers in need of blocks and rebounds can pick up Cardwell. He failed to record a block in Sunday’s loss to the Lakers, but in five games prior, he averaged 2.6 swats to go with 6.8 rebounds. He warrants consideration in standard leagues, but Cardwell is certainly worth grabbing in deeper formats.

Other options: Cam Spencer (31%), Aaron Nesmith (21%), Keldon Johnson (15%), Moses Moody (12%), Spencer Jones (3%)

