Thunder vs. Lakers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 9
Tonight’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder (40–13) and the Los Angeles Lakers (32–19) features two teams sitting atop their respective divisions but forced to suit up tonight minus their leaders. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) will miss his third straight game for OKC while the Lakers will be minus Luka Doncic for the second straight game.
The Lakers won their third in a row with a 105-99 victory at home against Golden State. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 20 points and 10 rebounds with Luka sidelined. Austin Reaves chipped in with 16 points and eight assists off the bench.
The Thunder has struggled minus the MVP SGA, losing their second in a row Saturday at home to the Rockets, 112-106. Cason Wallace led Oklahoma City with 23 points in the loss. The good news for OKC is the expected return of Jalen Williams (hamstring) to the lineup tonight.
These teams met on November 12 in Oklahoma City and the Thunder stomped the Lakers, 121-92 in the first of four regular season meetings. Following tonight’s game, they are slated to meet April 2 in OKC and April 7 in Los Angeles.
We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder at Lakers
- Date: Monday, February 9, 2026
- Time: 10PM EST
- Site: crypto.com Arena
- City: Los Angeles, CA
- Network/Streaming: Peacock
Game Odds: Thunder at Lakers
The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-258), Los Angeles Lakers (+210)
- Spread: Thunder -6.5
- Total: 223.5 points
This game opened Thunder -5.5 with the Total set at 220.5.
Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder at Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Cason Wallace
- SG Luguentz Dort
- SF Jalen Williams
- PF Chet Holmgren
- C Isaiah Hartenstein
Los Angeles Lakers
- PG Marcus Smart
- SG Jake LaRavia
- SF Rui Hachimura
- PF LeBron James
- C Deandre Ayton
Injury Report: Thunder at Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Nikola Topic (cancer) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
Los Angeles Lakers
- Luka Doncic (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Deandre Ayton (knee) is listed as probable for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder at Lakers
- The Thunder are 18-7 on the road this season
- The Lakers are 14-8 at home this season
- The Thunder are 25-28 ATS this season
- The Lakers are 29-22 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 28 of the Lakers’ 51 games this season (28-23)
- The OVER has cashed in 27 of the Thunder’s 53 games this season (27-26)
- Jared McCain scored 5 points (1-3 from 3-point range) in 14 minutes in his debut with the Thunder Saturday
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.7ppg and 9.3 rebounds through 3 games in February
- Austin Reaves is averaging 22ppg through 3 games in February
- Luke Kennard scored 10 points in 26 minutes in his debut with the Lakers Saturday
Rotoworld Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Lakers’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -6.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 223.5
