Thunder vs. Lakers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 9

Tonight’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder (40–13) and the Los Angeles Lakers (32–19) features two teams sitting atop their respective divisions but forced to suit up tonight minus their leaders. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) will miss his third straight game for OKC while the Lakers will be minus Luka Doncic for the second straight game.

The Lakers won their third in a row with a 105-99 victory at home against Golden State. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 20 points and 10 rebounds with Luka sidelined. Austin Reaves chipped in with 16 points and eight assists off the bench.

The Thunder has struggled minus the MVP SGA, losing their second in a row Saturday at home to the Rockets, 112-106. Cason Wallace led Oklahoma City with 23 points in the loss. The good news for OKC is the expected return of Jalen Williams (hamstring) to the lineup tonight.

These teams met on November 12 in Oklahoma City and the Thunder stomped the Lakers, 121-92 in the first of four regular season meetings. Following tonight’s game, they are slated to meet April 2 in OKC and April 7 in Los Angeles.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder at Lakers

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Thunder at Lakers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-258), Los Angeles Lakers (+210)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-258), Los Angeles Lakers (+210) Spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder -6.5 Total: 223.5 points

This game opened Thunder -5.5 with the Total set at 220.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder at Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Cason Wallace

SG Luguentz Dort

SF Jalen Williams

PF Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Marcus Smart

SG Jake LaRavia

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

Injury Report: Thunder at Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Nikola Topic (cancer) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(cancer) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Deandre Ayton (knee) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder at Lakers

The Thunder are 18-7 on the road this season

The Lakers are 14-8 at home this season

The Thunder are 25-28 ATS this season

The Lakers are 29-22 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 28 of the Lakers’ 51 games this season (28-23)

The OVER has cashed in 27 of the Thunder’s 53 games this season (27-26)

Jared McCain scored 5 points (1-3 from 3-point range) in 14 minutes in his debut with the Thunder Saturday

scored 5 points (1-3 from 3-point range) in 14 minutes in his debut with the Thunder Saturday Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.7ppg and 9.3 rebounds through 3 games in February

is averaging 15.7ppg and 9.3 rebounds through 3 games in February Austin Reaves is averaging 22ppg through 3 games in February

is averaging 22ppg through 3 games in February Luke Kennard scored 10 points in 26 minutes in his debut with the Lakers Saturday

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -6.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -6.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 223.5

