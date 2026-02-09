Bucks vs. Magic predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 9

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-29) put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight in the first of two in a row against the Orlando Magic (27-24).

With Giannis Antetokounmpo still sidelined, the Bucks look to begin a three-game road trip with a pair of games in Orlando. Doc Rivers offered an update to the 2-time MVP’s calf strain late last week: “He’s going to play when he’s healthy. We’ve just got to make sure he’s healthy. He’s getting close. He’s working out. He looks good. I would say hopefully sooner than later.”

The Magic have won their last two taking advantage of a stretch in their schedule at home against teams under .500 and out of playoff contention. With back-to-back home games against the Bucks, its an opportunity for Orlando to build some momentum heading into the All-Star Break. The Magic are currently 7th in the East (trailing 6th-place Philadelphia by 2.5 games for the final guaranteed playoff spot).

Milwaukee sits 12th in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the Hornets for 10th and the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. The Bucks string of nine straight seasons of reaching the postseason remains very much in jeopardy.

Following Games tonight and Wednesday in Orlando, these teams meet for a final time during the regular season on March 8 in Milwaukee.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Bucks at Magic

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Kia Center

Kia Center City: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Bucks at Magic

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Milwaukee Bucks (+340), Orlando Magic (-440)

Milwaukee Bucks (+340), Orlando Magic (-440) Spread: Magic -10.5

Magic -10.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game opened Magic -8.5 with the Total set at 218.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Bucks at Magic

Milwaukee Bucks

PG Ryan Rollins

SG Kevin Porter Jr.

SF AJ Green

PF Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Anthony Black

SF Desmond Bane

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Injury Report: Bucks at Magic

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Taurean Prince (neck) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Bucks at Magic

At 21-29, Milwaukee has its worst record through 50 games since the 2015-16 season (20-30) – the last time the Bucks missed the playoffs

In Orlando’s 118-98 win vs Brooklyn on Feb. 5, the Magic held their opponent under 100 points for the 3rd time this season and the first time since Feb. 14

Last season, the Magic held opponents under 100 points in an NBA-high 21 games

The Bucks are 9-17 on the road this season

The Magic are 16-8 at home this season

The Bucks are 22-28 ATS this season

The Magic are 20-31 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 20 of the Bucks’ 50 games this season (20-30)

The OVER has cashed in 26 of the Magic’s 51 games this season (26-25)

Paolo Banchero leads Orlando in scoring (21.7 ppg), though he’s averaging more than 4 points per game fewer this year compared to last season, when he averaged a career-high 25.9 ppg

leads Orlando in scoring (21.7 ppg), though he’s averaging more than 4 points per game fewer this year compared to last season, when he averaged a career-high 25.9 ppg Jalen Suggs has 7 steals and 6 blocks over the last 2 games and recorded his first career triple-double on February 5 vs Brooklyn

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Bucks and Magic game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bucks +10.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bucks +10.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 218.5

