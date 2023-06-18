 Skip navigation
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Forwards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Kirsty Coventry IOC
Kirsty Coventry talks IOC presidency, 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on TODAY
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-US-TRUMP
Ryder Cup officials announce increased security measures with President Trump attending Friday

nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250924.jpg
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_imsa_indyreview_250924.jpg
Cadillac ends ‘drought’ at Battle on the Bricks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Forwards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Kirsty Coventry IOC
Kirsty Coventry talks IOC presidency, 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on TODAY
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-US-TRUMP
Ryder Cup officials announce increased security measures with President Trump attending Friday

nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250924.jpg
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_imsa_indyreview_250924.jpg
Cadillac ends ‘drought’ at Battle on the Bricks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBABrooklyn NetsEgor Demin

Egor
Demin

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks
Hawks trade point guard Kobe Bufkin to Nets for cash considerations
This is a salary dump by the Hawks, who create more room under the tax. For Brooklyn, it’s a bet on a young player with promise.
Cam Thomas reportedly to sign $6 million qualifying offer with Brooklyn, become free agent next summer
As only team with cap space, Brooklyn remains open to taking on salary for future picks
Terance Mann excited about new role with Brookly Nets