Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Grayson Allen gets the green light

The NBA’s trade deadline is fast approaching. In the lead-up to the much-anticipated day, we take a look at which players’ stocks are rising and falling, and what it means for fantasy basketball.

📺 → Watch the NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock! The Bucks and 76ers get things started at 8 p.m. before the Clippers play the Jazz at 11 p.m. ET. Both games are available on Peacock . Check your local listings for the NBC game in your area.

📈 STOCK UP

Brandin Podziemski — PG/SG, Warriors

Given Jimmy Butler’s unfortunate season-ending injury and the Warriors’ need for another offensive weapon, it feels like now is the time for Podziemski. Even in a blowout win over the Timberwolves over the weekend that limited him to 22 minutes, he had a nice 12/5/6 line with four steals, which he followed with a 12/7/4 line in Monday’s rematch — the type of balanced effort on both ends of the floor that should be typical for him (see the recent Dallas game, where he posted a 9/4/10 line with two steals). Like with any other player, there will be highs and lows. But if Podziemski can hang onto his starting spot, it’s difficult to imagine that he won’t be a productive player from a fantasy basketball standpoint.

Grayson Allen — SG/SF, Suns

With Jalen Green and Devin Booker sidelined with injuries, who else, besides Dillon Brooks, is better equipped to take on more responsibility on the offensive end? To answer my own question — Grayson Allen. Even with him cooling off from beyond the arc lately, the volume and usage for a proven scorer like himself could realistically lead to more production. The efficiency could dip without Booker’s on-floor gravity, but having the ball in his hands a bit more could also elevate Allen as a playmaker – he’s averaging a career high 3.7 assists per game. It might take him a game or two to adjust to the new role, but there’s a chance for him to unlock even more in what’s been a career-best season to this point.

The athleticism from Grayson on this assist 🤯



🪙 A season-high 8 dimes for Allen last night@CarMax | #SunsUp pic.twitter.com/HIOac5GnKa — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 20, 2026

Kyle Kuzma — SF/PF, Bucks

The Bucks are in a tough spot. They’re struggling to win games and have an injured superstar forward who is at the center of trade deadline discussions. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, the previously mentioned superstar, currently on the shelf, a path should be paved for Kuzma to consistently fill the stat sheet for the time being. Not only does the team need to fill the forward position with minutes, but they also need to replace some of Antetokounmpo’s scoring and rebounding, which should give Kuzma a high floor each time he takes the court. I’d consider him a double-double threat with potential to have some strong scoring performances while taking on more of the offensive burden. Stock up!

📉 STOCK DOWN

Maxime Raynaud — C, Kings

If the Kings ever decide to reboot this thing and start over with a young core, fantasy managers should keep recollection of that fun December run from Raynaud, when he averaged 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and posted 57.6/41.7/72.4 shooting splits across 12 games — Domantas Sabonis’ return to the lineup and now the starting unit has put a halt to the momentum the rookie forward had built up previously. Raynaud hasn’t scored in double figures or recorded double-digit rebounds in six straight games and has recorded fewer than 20 minutes in two of those appearances. It’s likely he won’t come close to the type of production he experienced when Sabonis was sidelined.

Mikal Bridges — SG/SF/PF, Knicks

Despite the Knicks’ rollercoaster ride of a season, Mikal Bridges has actually put up a very solid season from a fantasy basketball perspective. While his scoring is a bit down, his assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, and three-point production are all up from a season ago. However, the offensive production hasn’t been there of late — over the last three games, the veteran wing is averaging just 9.0 points while posting 31.4/18.8/100.0 shooting splits. The solution appears to be simple: make shots — this would be massively valuable in all fantasy league types, as he remains impactful on the defensive end amidst his shooting slump. But without the efficient scoring, the fantasy value slips.

Cam Thomas — SG/SF, Nets

The 2025-26 season has been a rough one for Thomas, the former 24.0 points-per-game scorer who is now averaging 16.2 points. He missed the Nets’ most recent game against the Clippers, but even before that absence, his fantasy production had been unspectacular. Here are some stats over his past four appearances that better paint the picture: 23 total points, zero stocks, 20 total assists on 7-of-33 from the field and 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. It’s been a rough stretch for Thomas, who’s seeing his minutes and role diminish as the season goes on. Where does he go from here? Better yet, where do the Nets go from here? The answer may provide clarity on what fantasy managers should expect for Thomas’ rest-of-season outlook. Until then, there’s not much to be optimistic about.