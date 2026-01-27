 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Scottie Scheffler
Winning doesn’t get old for Scottie Scheffler. Neither does the time it requires to be good
Coco Gauff
‘Emotional’ Coco Gauff smashes racket in frustration after Australian Open loss
Carla Berube
No. 19 Princeton and Columbia set for crucial Ivy League showdown

Top Clips

nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_clippersjazz_260127.jpg
Can Jazz keep up with Clippers on the scoreboard?
sixers_bucks_mpx.jpg
Can 76ers cover big spread vs. Bucks?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Scottie Scheffler
Winning doesn’t get old for Scottie Scheffler. Neither does the time it requires to be good
Coco Gauff
‘Emotional’ Coco Gauff smashes racket in frustration after Australian Open loss
Carla Berube
No. 19 Princeton and Columbia set for crucial Ivy League showdown

Top Clips

nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_clippersjazz_260127.jpg
Can Jazz keep up with Clippers on the scoreboard?
sixers_bucks_mpx.jpg
Can 76ers cover big spread vs. Bucks?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Duke and QB Darian Mensah reach settlement to resolve legal fight over his transfer

  
Published January 27, 2026 12:30 PM
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
January 22, 2026 12:42 PM
Eric Froton reviews the odds of the 2026-27 Heisman award with Arch Manning among the favorites and discusses other dark horses.

Duke and Darian Mensah have reached a settlement in their legal fight over the quarterback’s plan to transfer, clearing the way for him to move on.

The school and Mensah’s agency released statements confirming a deal without providing any details. It came roughly a week after Duke filed a lawsuit seeking to block Mensah’s efforts to transfer and reach a contract with another school to play elsewhere next season.

The case was scheduled for a hearing in Durham County Superior Court.

Mensah, who transferred from Tulane and led the Blue Devils to an unexpected Atlantic Coast Conference title, had signed a two-season contract in July 2025 running through 2026 that paid him for exclusive rights to market his name, image and likeness tied to playing college football.

“We are committed to fulfilling all promises and obligations Duke makes to our student-athletes when we enter into contractual agreements with them, and we expect the same in return,” the school said in a statement. “Enforcing those agreements is a necessary element of ensuring predictability and structure for athletic programs.

“It is nonetheless a difficult choice to pursue legal action against a student and teammate; for this reason we sought to resolve the matter fairly and quickly.”

Young Money APAA Sports, which represents Mensah, said the agency had “successfully navigated an unprecedented path, one that has now reached a fair and mutually agreeable resolution.”

Duke had attempted to block Mensah from entering his name into the transfer portal at all, as well as taking additional steps in the process of enrolling to play at another school. A judge granted a temporary restraining order on the latter issue, meaning Mensah could do little other than state his planned move.

Duke had argued that the contract required parties to go through arbitration before any dispute can be resolved.

“Darian extends his sincere gratitude to Duke University for engaging in good-faith discussions and reaching this resolution,” the agency said in a social media post. “He wishes the Blue Devils, Coach (Manny) Diaz, the staff and the entire fan base continued success in the seasons ahead.

“The 2025 ACC championship run will forever stand as a remarkable chapter in Duke football history, one Darian is proud to have been part of.”