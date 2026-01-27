Bucks at 76ers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 27

Fresh off an embarrassing performance Monday in Charlotte, Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers (24-21) host the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks (18-26) in the City of Brotherly Love tonight.

In a game that was not even as close as the score, Philly lost 130-93 to Brandon Miller (30 points) and the Hornets yesterday afternoon. At one point in the third quarter, Charlotte led by 50. It was an “empty the bench day” for the 76ers. Jared McCain scored 16 points in 23 minutes including 4-8 from deep in a losing effort. The loss dropped Philly to just 4-6 in their last ten games. They now sit in sixth in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the Cavaliers.

Frankly, the Bucks are a rudderless ship. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is out for at least the next month. Many believe he has played his last game for Milwaukee and will thus be traded prior to the Deadline. If he is traded will the return be even fifty cents on the dollar? If he is not traded, can Giannis and the Bucks mount a playoff push? To date, they have been unable to do much even when he has been in the lineup as they sit three games back of the Atlanta Hawks who own the final play-in position in the East.

Philadelphia has claimed the first two games of their season series against the Bucks – both in Milwaukee - winning 123-114 in overtime on November 20 and 116-101 back on December 5.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Bucks at 76ers

Date: Monday, January 27, 2026

Monday, January 27, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds: Bucks at 76ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Milwaukee Bucks (+360), Philadelphia 76ers (-470)

Milwaukee Bucks (+360), Philadelphia 76ers (-470) Spread: 76ers -10.5

76ers -10.5 Total: 219.5 points

This game opened 76ers -9.5 with the Total set at 221.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Bucks at 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks

PG Ryan Rollins

SG AJ Green

SF Gary Harris

PF Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid

Injury Report: Bucks at 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(oblique) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Taurean Prince (neck) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game Paul George (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Bucks at 76ers

The 76ers are just 12-13 at home this season

The Bucks are 9-14 on the road this season

The Bucks are 19-25 ATS this season

The 76ers are 25-20 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 23 of the 76ers’ 45 games this season (23-22)

The OVER has cashed in just 17 of the Bucks’ 44 games this season (17-27)

Tyrese Maxey scored a mere 6 points in 25 minutes yesterday’s loss in Charlotte

scored a mere 6 points in 25 minutes yesterday’s loss in Charlotte VJ Edgecombe is shooting 34.6% from 3-point range this month

is shooting 34.6% from 3-point range this month The Bucks are averaging 111.9 points per game this season. Only Sacramento (111.0), Indiana (110.2), and Brooklyn (107.9) are scoring fewer points per game.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Bucks and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the 76ers -10.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the 76ers -10.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 219.5

