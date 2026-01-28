Knicks at Raptors predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 28

Winners of three straight, the New York Knicks (28-18) are in Toronto tonight to take on the Raptors (29-19) who have won four in a row themselves.

These teams sit tied in the Atlantic Division, one game back of the division-leading Boston Celtics and in third and fourth respectively in the Eastern Conference. Toronto is 9-4 in January. The Knicks are 5-8 in January.

The Knicks’ recent struggles are well-documented and widely discussed with numerous theories making the rounds, but the one constant has been the scoring supplied by Jalen Brunson. The veteran continues to produce, scoring 20 or more points in 10 of his 11 games played this month. For the Raptors, its been a different individual story almost nightly. Its been the defense that has been a constant and been at the foundation of their push north in the standings. Toronto is allowing an average of 110.4 points per game in January.

This is the third of five regular season meetings between these teams this season. The Knicks have coasted to wins in each of the first two meetings. The aforementioned Jalen Brunson poured in 35 points on December 9 in New York’s 117-101 win in Toronto and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 in a 116-94 win for New York at home on November 30.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Knicks at Raptors

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2026

Tuesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: ScotiaBank Arena

ScotiaBank Arena City: Toronto, ON

Toronto, ON Network/Streaming: MSG, Sportsnet

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Knicks at Raptors

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (+105), Toronto Raptors (-125)

New York Knicks (+105), Toronto Raptors (-125) Spread: Raptors -1.5

Raptors -1.5 Total: 220.5 points

This game opened Raptors -1.5 with the Total set at 224.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks at Raptors

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto Raptors

PG Immanuel Quickley

SG Brandon Ingram

SF RJ Barrett

PF Scottie Barnes

C Sandro Mamukelashvili

Read More: Bucks Listening to Giannis Suitors

Injury Report: Knicks at Raptors

New York Knicks

Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Miles McBride (ankle) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Mitchell Robinson (rest) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) is questionable for tonight’s game

(thumb) is questionable for tonight’s game Chucky Hepburn (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Jakob Poeltl (back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks at Raptors

The Raptors are 13-10 at home this season

The Knicks are 9-12 on the road this season

The Knicks are 24-23 ATS this season

The Raptors are 24-24 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 19 of Toronto’s 48 games this season (19-29)

The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Knicks’ 47 games this season (24-23)

Immanuel Quickley has picked up 7 or more assists in 4 of his last 5 games

has picked up 7 or more assists in 4 of his last 5 games Josh Hart has pulled down at least 9 rebounds in each of his last 3 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Knicks and Raptors’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks +1.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks +1.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

