Heat vs. Bulls predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 29

Winners of two of their last three, the Miami Heat (25-23) are in the Windy City tonight to play the Chicago Bulls (23-24). This game was originally scheduled for January 8 but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Each of these teams played last night…and each team lost last night. The Heat lost at home to the Magic, 133-124, despite 23 points off the bench from Simone Fontecchio. The Bulls lost by three in Indianapolis to the Pacers. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 25 points in the 113-110 loss.

That loss was the second in a row for Josh Giddey and the Bulls who are now under .500 and in tenth in the Eastern Conference. Giddey has been exceptional this season averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game but has missed nearly 25% of the Bulls’ games. This team is not deep enough to succeed too often when he is absent.

While Pat Riley desperately tries to get Giannis to South Beach, the Heat continue to sputter along sitting in eighth in the East but just one game out of sixth. Acquired last offseason, Norman Powell is Miami’s leading scorer averaging 23 points per game.

This is the second of four regular season meetings between these teams. They met earlier this season on November 21 at the United Center with the Heat rolling to a 143-107 win.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Heat at Bulls

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: United Center

United Center City: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network

Game Odds: Heat at Bulls

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Miami Heat (-130), Chicago Bulls (+110)

Miami Heat (-130), Chicago Bulls (+110) Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Total: 238.5 points

This game opened Bulls -1.5 with the Total set at 242.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Heat at Bulls

Miami Heat

PG Davion Mitchell

SG Norman Powell

SF Pelle Larsson`

PF Andrew Wiggins

C Bam Adebayo

Chicago Bulls

PG Josh Giddey

SG Coby White

SF Isaac Okoro

PF Matas Buzelis

C Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report: Heat at Bulls

Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Tyler Herro (ribs) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game Zach Collins (toe) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Heat at Bulls

The Bulls are 15-10 at home this season

The Heat are 10-15 on the road this season

The Bulls are 24-23 ATS this season

The Heat are 27-21 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 21 of the Bulls’ 47 games this season (21-26)

The OVER has cashed in 25 of the Heat’s 48 games this season (25-23)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has picked up at least 4 assists and 5 rebounds in 5 of his last 7 games

has picked up at least 4 assists and 5 rebounds in 5 of his last 7 games Coby White has scored at least 22 points in 5 of his last 6 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Heat and Bulls’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Bulls on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Bulls on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bulls +1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bulls +1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 238.5

