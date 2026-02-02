76ers at Clippers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 2

The second half of Monday’s doubleheader on Peacock features plenty of star power as Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers (27-21) are out West to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers (23-25).

Philadelphia will be minus one star as they take the court minus Paul George who will be sitting for the second game since being suspended for 25 for PED use late last week. The Sixers did win in their first game minus George, knocking off the Pelicans in Philly, 124-114. Dominick Barlow started in place of George. He scored eight points and pulled down 3 rebounds in 28 minutes. Joel Embiid scored 40 in 39 minutes to pace the offense.

The Clippers walked over the Suns last night in Phoenix, 117-93, for their fourth win in their last five games. Kawhi Leonard paced the offense with 25 points. James Harden (personal) missed the game. Defense continues to be the underlying story in the Clippers’ recent run of good play. Ty Lue’s team is allowing just under 100 points per game (99.6) over their last five outings.

This is the final meeting of the regular season between these teams. They met in Philadelphia on November 17 with the 76ers outlasting the Clippers, 110-108, outscoring LA 37-25 in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey scored 39 in the win. James Harden had 28 for the Clippers. Neither Embiid nor Leonard dressed for their respective games in that game.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers at Clippers

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: 76ers at Clippers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia 76ers (+114), Los Angeles Clippers (-135)

Philadelphia 76ers (+114), Los Angeles Clippers (-135) Spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers -2.5 Total: 220.5 points

This game opened Clippers -2.5 with the Total set at 221.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: 76ers at Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF Dominick Barlow

C Joel Embiid

Los Angeles Clippers

PG James Harden

SG Kris Dunn

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF John Collins

C Ivica Zubac

Injury Report: 76ers at Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (ankle) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Paul George (susp.) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden (personal) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(personal) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game TyTy Washington Jr. (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Bradley Beal (hip) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hip) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers at Clippers

The Clippers are 13-9 at home this season

The 76ers are 12-8 on the road this season

The Clippers are 24-24 ATS this season

The 76ers are 27-21 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 23 of the Clippers’ 48 games this season (23-25)

The OVER has cashed in 25 of the 76ers’ 48 games this season (25-23)

Tyrese Maxey has gone 4-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range in each of his last 2 games

has gone 4-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range in each of his last 2 games Rookie VJ Edgecombe has picked up 4 or more assists in 6 of his last 9 games

has picked up 4 or more assists in 6 of his last 9 games Kris Dunn has picked up at least 1 steal in 7 of his last 9 games

has picked up at least 1 steal in 7 of his last 9 games John Collins has pulled down 15 rebounds (9 at Phoenix, 6 at Denver) in his last 2 games

has pulled down 15 rebounds (9 at Phoenix, 6 at Denver) in his last 2 games Collins has totaled 6 or more rebounds just 3 times in his last 10 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s 76ers and Clippers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers +2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers +2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 220.5

