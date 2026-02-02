Timberwolves at Grizzlies predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 2

Its Ground Hog Day and the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-19) are hoping to repeat their run of recent success as they take the court in Memphis against the Grizzlies (18-29) tonight on Peacock.

Winners of four in a row, each of the Minnesota’s wins during the streak have come by 10+ points, and the Timberwolves have not trailed in the second half at any point over this stretch. With a win tonight, Minnesota would match its longest win streak of the season. For their part, Memphis is hoping February brings far different results. Losers of six straight, the Grizzlies have lost 13 of their last 16.

The T-Wolves now sit fifth in the Western Conference while the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, sit 3.5 games out of the final play-in spot out West.

This is the second half of a back-to-back in Memphis between these teams. Saturday, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 33 points to a 131-114 win. Rudy Gobert pulled down 16 rebounds and Julius Randle added 27 points. Ty Jerome scored 20 points in 20 minutes in the loss for the Grizzlies.

This is the third of four regular season meetings between these teams. Memphis took the first encounter of the season winning in Minneapolis, 116-110, on December 17. Following today’s game, these teams will meet again March 3 in Minneapolis.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: FedEx Forum

FedEx Forum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (-325), Memphis Grizzlies (+260)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-325), Memphis Grizzlies (+260) Spread: Timberwolves -7.5

Timberwolves -7.5 Total: 229.5 points

This game opened Timberwolves -7.5 with the Total set at 226.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Donte DiVincenzo

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

Memphis Grizzlies

PG Ty Jerome

SG Cedric Coward

SF Jaylen Wells

PF Vince Williams Jr.

C Jaren Jackson Jr.

Injury Report: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Julius Randle (thumb) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(thumb) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Terrence Shannon (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Ja Morant (elbow) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(elbow) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Santi Aldama (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(toe) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Jon Konchar (neck) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(neck) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Zach Edey (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Brandon Clarke (calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are 9-15 at home this season

The Timberwolves are 14-11 on the road this season

The Grizzlies are 19-28 ATS this season

The Timberwolves are 23-27 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 20 of the Grizzlies’ 47 games this season (20-27)

The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Timberwolves’ 50 games this season (24-26)

Anthony Edwards was 14-16 from the foul line in Saturday’s win over Memphis

was 14-16 from the foul line in Saturday’s win over Memphis Jaren Jackson Jr. did not dress Saturday night against Minnesota

did not dress Saturday night against Minnesota Jackson has recorded more than 6 rebounds in a game just twice in the last 10 games

has recorded more than 6 rebounds in a game just twice in the last 10 games Julius Randle is averaging a team-high 5.4 assists per game

is averaging a team-high 5.4 assists per game Randle’s 269 total assists trail only Nikola Jokic (356) among players 6’9” or taller



Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Timberwolves and Grizzlies’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves -7.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves -7.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 229.5

