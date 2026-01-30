Pistons vs. Warriors predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 30

With Golden State rumored to be in serious discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors (27-22) host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (34-12) tonight.

Minus Jimmy Butler (knee) for the rest of the season and looking to make another title run with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Golden State is said to be one of the favorites to land Giannis. They sit eighth in the West. On the court, Curry and co. have won two of their last three. Wednesday, they won in Utah, 140-124. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead, made 23 3-pointers in the game, and rolled to their 27th win of the campaign.

The leaders in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons sit 5.5 games ahead of the Knicks and the Celtics. That said, they lost in Phoenix last night. The Suns smacked Detroit, 114-96. Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 40 points to pace the Suns. Cade Cunningham had 26 points in the loss.

This is the first meeting of the season between these teams. They will meet again in a couple months on March 20 in Detroit.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Pistons at Warriors

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Pistons at Warriors

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (+120), Golden State Warriors (-142)

Detroit Pistons (+120), Golden State Warriors (-142) Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Total: 224.5 points

This game opened Pistons -1.5 with the Total set at 226.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Pistons at Warriors

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Golden State Warriors

PG Stephen Curry

SG Brandin Podziemski

SF Moses Moody

PF Draymond Green

C Al Horford

Injury Report: Pistons at Warriors

Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Gui Santos (calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Seth Curry (back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game LJ Cryer (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons at Warriors

The Warriors are 17-7 at home this season

The Pistons are 15-7 on the road this season

The Pistons are 23-23 ATS this season

The Warriors are 24-25 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 19 of the Pistons’ 46 games this season (19-26-1)

The OVER has cashed in 29 of the Warriors’ 49 games this season (29-20)

Cade Cunningham has recorded double digit assists in 3 of his last 5 games

has recorded double digit assists in 3 of his last 5 games Stephen Curry has missed just 3 FTs this month (53-56)

has missed just 3 FTs this month (53-56) Draymond Green has recorded 5 or more assists in 5 straight games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Pistons and Warriors’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons +2.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons +2.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.5

