 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_stefanskiintv_260130.jpg
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
nbc_dps_flaggvskon_260130.jpg
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_stefanskiintv_260130.jpg
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
nbc_dps_flaggvskon_260130.jpg
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pistons vs. Warriors predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 30

  
Published January 30, 2026 11:35 AM

With Golden State rumored to be in serious discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors (27-22) host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (34-12) tonight.

Minus Jimmy Butler (knee) for the rest of the season and looking to make another title run with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Golden State is said to be one of the favorites to land Giannis. They sit eighth in the West. On the court, Curry and co. have won two of their last three. Wednesday, they won in Utah, 140-124. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead, made 23 3-pointers in the game, and rolled to their 27th win of the campaign.

The leaders in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons sit 5.5 games ahead of the Knicks and the Celtics. That said, they lost in Phoenix last night. The Suns smacked Detroit, 114-96. Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 40 points to pace the Suns. Cade Cunningham had 26 points in the loss.

This is the first meeting of the season between these teams. They will meet again in a couple months on March 20 in Detroit.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Pistons at Warriors

  • Date: Friday, January 30, 2026
  • Time: 10PM EST
  • Site: Chase Center
  • City: San Francisco, CA
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Pistons at Warriors

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (+120), Golden State Warriors (-142)
  • Spread: Warriors -2.5
  • Total: 224.5 points

This game opened Pistons -1.5 with the Total set at 226.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
Dan Patrick reacts to the electric showdown in Dallas featuring former Duke teammates Cooper Flagg and "knockdown dangerous" Kon Knueppel.

Expected Starting Lineups: Pistons at Warriors

Detroit Pistons

  • PG Cade Cunningham
  • SG Duncan Robinson
  • SF Ausar Thompson
  • PF Tobias Harris
  • C Jalen Duren

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Brandin Podziemski
  • SF Moses Moody
  • PF Draymond Green
  • C Al Horford

Injury Report: Pistons at Warriors

Detroit Pistons

  • Caris LeVert (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Golden State Warriors

  • Jonathan Kuminga (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
  • Gui Santos (calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
  • Seth Curry (back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
  • LJ Cryer (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons at Warriors

  • The Warriors are 17-7 at home this season
  • The Pistons are 15-7 on the road this season
  • The Pistons are 23-23 ATS this season
  • The Warriors are 24-25 ATS this season
  • The OVER has cashed in 19 of the Pistons’ 46 games this season (19-26-1)
  • The OVER has cashed in 29 of the Warriors’ 49 games this season (29-20)
  • Cade Cunningham has recorded double digit assists in 3 of his last 5 games
  • Stephen Curry has missed just 3 FTs this month (53-56)
  • Draymond Green has recorded 5 or more assists in 5 straight games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Pistons and Warriors’ game:

  • Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons on the Moneyline
  • Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons +2.5
  • Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
Mentions
Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry NBA