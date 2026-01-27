Clippers at Jazz predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 27

Winners of eight of their last nine games, the Los Angeles Clippers (21-24) begin a quick two-game road trip with a stop in Salt Lake City to take on the Jazz (15-31).

Since December 20, Kawhi Leonard and co. are 15-3 and as a result have climbed back to within sight of a playoff berth. The story has been the Clippers’ defense which during that stretch of 18 games is allowing an average of just 106.9 points per game. As a result, they currently sit tenth in the West and thus in the final postseason play-in spot in the conference. They are six games behind Minnesota and the sixth spot. That may seem like quite the mountain to still climb but know the Clippers have gained four games in just the last ten on the Timberwolves.

While Los Angeles has outpaced its competition the past six weeks or so, the Jazz are getting lapped. Losers of their last two and six of their last seven, the Utah Jazz sit 6.5 games behind the Clippers and that final play-in spot. Lauri Markkanen is this team’s star, and he has played well when available, but the All-Star has missed roughly 33% of Utah’s games this season.

These teams have split a pair of games this season with Utah winning 129-108 at home on October 22 and the Clippers rolling to a 118-101 win in SoCal on January 1.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Clippers at Jazz

Date: Monday, January 27, 2026

Monday, January 27, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Delta Center

Delta Center City: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds: Clippers at Jazz

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Clippers (-340), Utah Jazz (+270)

Los Angeles Clippers (-340), Utah Jazz (+270) Spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers -8.5 Total: 233.5 points

This game opened Clippers -10.5 with the Total set at 231.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Clippers at Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers

PG James Harden

SG Kris Dunn

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF John Collins

C Ivica Zubac

Utah Jazz

PG Isaiah Collier

SG Cody Williams

SF Ace Bailey

PF Lauri Markkanen

C Kyle Filipowski

Injury Report: Clippers at Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn (calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Kawhi Leonard (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s gam

Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen (conditioning) is questionable for tonight’s game

(conditioning) is questionable for tonight’s game Kevin Love (knee) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is doubtful for tonight’s game

(illness) is doubtful for tonight’s game Keyonte George (maintenance) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(maintenance) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Georges Niang (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Clippers at Jazz

The Jazz are 10-14 at home this season

The Clippers are 8-15 on the road this season

The Clippers are 22-23 ATS this season

The Jazz are 25-21 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed more in games involving the Jazz than for any other team in the NBA (29-17)

The OVER has cashed in 22 of the Clippers’ 45 games this season (22-23)

Kris Dunn failed to garner an assist in the Clips’ last game (126-89 win vs. Brooklyn) but had averaged 4 per game over the previous 5 games

failed to garner an assist in the Clips’ last game (126-89 win vs. Brooklyn) but had averaged 4 per game over the previous 5 games Ivica Zubac has hit a double-double in each of his last 5 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Clippers vs. Jazz game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Clippers -8.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Clippers -8.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 234.5

