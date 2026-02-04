Nuggets vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 4

Riding a seven-game winning streak, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (32-18) host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (33-18) tonight at Madison Square Garden. It’s the second half of a back-to-back for both clubs. The Knicks won in our nation’s capital last night 132-101 over the Wizards. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 and pulled down 14 boards to lead New York. The Nuggets lost in Motown to the Pistons 124-121. Trailing by 19 at the half, Denver battles back in the final 24 minutes only to lose by three. Jamal Murray scored 32 in the loss.

Following the loss, Denver sits in third in the Western Conference seven games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tied for second in the East with Boston, New York is 5.5 games behind Detroit.

Just one of the seven wins during the Knicks’ streak has been by single digits (3, 1/24 at Philadelphia). New York has won the other six games by an average of 28.3 points.

As noted, Nikola Jokic is back from the injured list for Denver after missing 16 games, but Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is now on the shelf.

The Knicks have won five of their last six against the Nuggets. They will play again this season on March 6 in Denver.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Nuggets at Knicks

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Nuggets at Knicks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+210), New York Knicks (-258)

Denver Nuggets (+210), New York Knicks (-258) Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Total: 222.5 points

This game opened Knicks -4.5 with the Total set at 226.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Nuggets at Knicks

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Jalen Pickett

SF Christian Braun

PF Peyton Watson

C Nikola Jokic

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Nuggets at Knicks

Denver Nuggets

Tamar Bates (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Cam Johnson (knee) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game Aaron Gordon (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

New York Knicks

Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Mohamed Diawara (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Miles McBride (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Nuggets at Knicks

The Nuggets are 19-8 on the road this season

The Knicks are 20-6 at home this season

The Nuggets are 30-21 ATS this season

The Knicks are 28-23 ATS this season

The Nuggets have cashed the OVER an NBA-best 30 times this season (30-21)

The OVER has cashed in 25 of the Knicks’ 51 games this season (25-26)

Jamal Murray has scored at least 20 points in 6 of his last 7 games and at least 24 in 5 of his last 7 games

has scored at least 20 points in 6 of his last 7 games and at least 24 in 5 of his last 7 games Tyler Kolek has tallied at least 4 assists in 4 straight games

has tallied at least 4 assists in 4 straight games Landry Shamet has made at least 3, 3-pointers in 3 of the last 4 and 5 of the last 7 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -6.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -6.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5



