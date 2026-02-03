Celtics vs. Mavericks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks (19-30) look to snap their four-game losing streak tonight on NBC and Peacock when they take the court against Jaylen Brown and the surprising Boston Celtics (31-18) at American Airlines Center.

No question the Celtics are one of the bigger surprises in the entire NBA this season. Winners of seven of their last ten, Boston is tied for first in the Atlantic Division despite losing Jayson Tatum (Achilles) last May, and trading/not resigning Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford in the offseason. Yet here they sit challenging the Pistons and Knicks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Led by the rookie Flagg, the Mavericks won more games in January (7) than in any previous month this season. The rookie out of Duke has been the complete player he was advertised as heading into the Draft. In just his last two games, Flagg scored 83 points, pulled down 22 rebounds, and picked up eight assists. Oh, and he has blocked one shot in each game.

This is the first of two regular season meetings between these teams. They will meet in Boston on March 6.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Celtics at Mavericks

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center City: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game Odds: Celtics at Mavericks

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-270), Dallas Mavericks (+220)

Boston Celtics (-270), Dallas Mavericks (+220) Spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics -6.5 Total: 222.5 points

This game opened Celtics -7.5 with the Total set at 223.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics at Mavericks

Boston Celtics

PG Payton Pritchard

SG Derrick White

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Sam Hauser

C Neemias Queta

Dallas Mavericks

PG Cooper Flagg

SG Max Christie

SF Naji Marshall

PF Caleb Martin

C Daniel Gafford

Injury Report: Celtics at Mavericks

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (Achilles) remains OUT for the Celtics

Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis (finger) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(finger) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Dereck Lively II (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game P.J. Washington (head) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(head) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Kyrie Irving (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Brandon Williams (leg) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Celtics at Mavericks

The Mavericks are 14-14 at home this season

The Celtics are 15-10 on the road this season

The Mavericks are 23-26 ATS this season

The Celtics are 27-22 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 21 of the Mavericks’ 49 games this season (21-28)

The OVER has cashed in 19 of the Celtics’ 49 games this season (19-30)

Jaylen Brown is on pace for career highs in scoring (29.4 ppg – 4th in NBA), assists (4.8 apg) and FGM/gm (10.8)

is on pace for career highs in scoring (29.4 ppg – 4th in NBA), assists (4.8 apg) and FGM/gm (10.8) Brown has 26 games this season with 30+ points, tied for 3rd most in the NBA (in 63 games last regular season, Brown had a total of 9 games with 30+ points)

Boston is 2nd in the NBA in both three pointers made per game (15.6) and three pointers attempted per game (42.4)

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Celtics and Mavericks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks +6.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks +6.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 221.5

