Cavaliers vs. Clippers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 4

The NBA was busy yesterday afternoon with a handful of big names changing teams. The biggest of those trades saw James Harden on the move once again in his career. The 9-time All-Star is now a Cleveland Cavalier. Ironically, the Cavs (30-21) take the court tonight against his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers (23-26) in Southern California.

This is the fifth time the veteran has been traded in his career. In 2012 the former Arizona State Sun Devil was traded from OKC to Houston. In 2021 Harden went from Houston to Brooklyn before going from Brooklyn to Philly in 2022. His stay in Philly was brief as he was traded from the Sixers to the Clippers in 2023 before landing in Cleveland yesterday.

The backcourt in Cleveland is possibly the league’s best…on the offensive end.

The Clippers now employ Darius Garland, the son of former Clipper Winston Garland. The Cavs’ point guard has played well – 18PPG and 6.9AST – but has played sparingly due to foot and toe injuries.

Neither Garland nor Harden is expected to play for their new teams tonight, but we can expect to see the NBA’s 6th-leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell (28.8PPG), and a resurgent Kawhi Leonard (27.6PPG).

This is the second of two games scheduled between these teams this season. The Cavs won on November 23, 120-105, in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell had 37 points to lead the Cavaliers to the win.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers at Clippers

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming: FDSN Ohio, FDSN SoCal

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Cavaliers at Clippers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-130), Los Angeles Clippers (+110)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-130), Los Angeles Clippers (+110) Spread: Cavaliers -2.5

Cavaliers -2.5 Total: 223.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -1.5 with the Total set at 221.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!



Read More: Winners and Losers from the Harden Trade

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers at Clippers

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG Donovan Mitchell

SG Sam Merrill

SF Jaylon Tyson

PF Dean Wade

C Jarrett Allen

Los Angeles Clippers

PG Kris Dunn

SG Kobe Sanders

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF John Collins

C Ivica Zubac

Injury Report: Cavaliers at Clippers

Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden (personal) is doubtful for tonight’s game

(personal) is doubtful for tonight’s game Evan Mobley (calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Max Strus (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland (toe) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(toe) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game TyTy Washington (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Bradley Beal (hip) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hip) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Chris Paul (susp) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Cavaliers at Clippers

The Cavaliers are 13-10 on the road this season

The Clippers are 13-10 at home this season

The Clippers are 24-25 ATS this season

The Cavaliers are 20-31 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Clippers’ 49 games this season (24-25)

The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Cavaliers’ 51 games this season (24-27)

Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 28 games

has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 28 games Jaylon Tyson has totaled at least 4 assists in 7 of his last 8 games

has totaled at least 4 assists in 7 of his last 8 games Jarrett Allen has pulled down at least 9 rebounds in 4 of his last 7 games

Rotoworld Best Bet



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Cavaliers and Clippers’ game:





Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavaliers on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavaliers on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

