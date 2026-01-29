Pistons at Suns predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 29

MVP candidate Cade Cunningham leads the Detroit Pistons (34-11) into Phoenix for a game tonight against the Suns (28-19) minus Devin Booker (ankle).

The Pistons lead the Eastern Conference by six games over the Knicks and the Celtics. Cunningham and co. have won four straight on the road and own one of the league’s best road records this season with 15 wins in 21 games. Cunningham leads the Pistons in scoring (25.3ppg) but is also averaging nearly 10 assists per game (9.8).

The Suns are one of the real revelations this season. Winners of six of their last ten, Phoenix sits just a half-game behind Luka Doncic and the Pacific Division-leading Lakers and seventh overall in the Western Conference. However, Devin Booker is sidelined tonight and for at least the next week. While this is a team whose identity lies in its defense (No. 3 in the West allowing just 111.6PPG), they will need to find a replacement for his presence on the court and his 25 points per game.

This is the second meeting of the season between these teams. Detroit won earlier this month on January 16, 108-105, in Motown. Grayson Allen poured in 33 points for Phoenix in a losing effort.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Pistons at Suns

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 9PM EST

9PM EST Site: Mortgage Matchup Center

Mortgage Matchup Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Network/Streaming: FDSN Detroit, Suns Live

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Pistons at Suns

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-180), Phoenix Suns (+150)

Detroit Pistons (-180), Phoenix Suns (+150) Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Total: 214.5 points

This game opened Pistons -5.5 with the Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Pistons at Suns

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Phoenix Suns

PG Collin Gillespie

SG Grayson Allen

SF Dillon Brooks

PF Royce O’Neale

C Mark Williams

Injury Report: Pistons at Suns

Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Gillespie (hand) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Devin Booker (ankle) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Jalen Green (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Factors impacting the timing of a Giannis trade John Fanta and Grant Liffmann analyze the "major development" out of Milwaukee around Giannis Antetokounmpo and the many factors impacting the decision to move on now or hold until the offseason.

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons at Suns

The Suns are 15-6 at home this season

The Pistons are 15-6 on the road this season

The Suns are an NBA-best 31-16 ATS this season

The Pistons are 23-22 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 19 of the Suns 47 games this season (19-28)

The OVER has cashed in 19 of the Cavs’ 45 games this season (19-25-1)

Grayson Allen is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers in his last 10 games

is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers in his last 10 games In 8 games in January, Jalen Duren has pulled down more than 9 rebounds just twice

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Pistons and Suns’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play ATS

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 214.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

