Lakers at Cavaliers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 28

Winners of four in a row but suddenly seeing mounting injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-20) host Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakes (28-17) tonight at Rocket Arena.

A healthy 7-3 in their last ten, the Cavs are playing some of their best basketball of the season. This despite playing without starting point guard Darius Garland (toe) for the past two weeks. To the naked eye, Cleveland looks better with Jaylon Tyson getting more run. But now they must also take the court minus Evan Mobley (calf) who is expected to be sidelined potentially through the All-Star Break. In a surprisingly competitive top half of the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers have their work cut out for them if they are to remain in the Top Six.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have won four of their last five and sit atop the Pacific Division, one game ahead of the surprising Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic is the leader of this edition of the Lakers. The perennial All-NBA guard leads the team scoring an average of 33.8 points while handing out nearly nine assists (8.8) per game. LA needs all that offense and more because they struggle defensively allowing just over 116 points per game this season.

This is the first of two meetings this season between the Lakers and the Cavaliers. They are scheduled to play in Los Angeles on March 31.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Lakers at Cavaliers

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Lakers at Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (+130), Cleveland Cavaliers (-155)

Los Angeles Lakers (+130), Cleveland Cavaliers (-155) Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Cavaliers -3.5 Total: 236.5 points

This game opened Cavs -2.5 with the Total set at 234.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Lakers at Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Luka Doncic

SG Marcus Smart

SF Jake LaRavia

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG Donovan Mitchell

SG Sam Merrill

SF Jaylon Tyson

PF Dean Wade

C Jarrett Allen

Watch More: Reaction to Derrick Rose’s Jersey Retirement

Injury Report: Lakers at Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game

(calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game Adou Thiero (knee) has been ruled OUT of Wednesday’s game

Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley (thumb) is questionable for tonight’s game

(thumb) is questionable for tonight’s game De’Andre Hunter (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game

(knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game Sam Merrill (hand) is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game

(hand) is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game Darius Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Lakers at Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are 16-11 at home this season

The Lakers are 16-9 on the road this season

The Lakers are 25-20 ATS this season

The Cavaliers are a league-worst 18-30 ATS this season (tied with Sacramento)

The OVER has cashed in 26 of LA’s 47 games this season (26-19)

The OVER has cashed in 22 of the Cavs’ 48 games this season (22-26)

Luka Doncic has scored at least 24 points in each game he has played this month (13 games) and at least 30 points in 10 of those games.

has scored at least 24 points in each game he has played this month (13 games) and at least 30 points in 10 of those games. Donovan Mitchell scored 45 Monday night against Orlando shooting 62.5% from deep (5-8) and 83.3% from the line (10-12)

Should top of the East be 'worried' about Sixers? Noah Eagle and Reggie Miller review the 76ers' impressive showing against the Bucks and the contributions from their "Big Three" that could put the top of the East on notice with their potential.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Lakers and Cavaliers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying awa from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying awa from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play ATS

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play OVER the Game Total of 236.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

