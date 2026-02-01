 Skip navigation
Luis Arraez, Giants reportedly agree on one-year, $12 million contract

  
February 1, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent infielder Luis Arraez and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

A three-time batting champion, Arraez led the National League in hits the past two seasons and is expected to be San Francisco’s second baseman for new manager Tony Vitello.

The 28-year-old Arraez, a left-handed hitter, batted .292 with eight home runs, 61 RBIs, 181 hits and 11 stolen bases for the San Diego Padres last year. The three-time All-Star spent his first five major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins before they traded him to the Miami Marlins in January 2023. San Diego acquired him in May 2024.

Earlier in the week, the Giants added center fielder Harrison Bader on a two-year, $20.5 million contract — meaning Jung Hoo Lee will now play right field.

San Francisco has missed the playoffs in each of the past four years since winning the NL West with a franchise-record 107 victories in 2021.