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Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez leaves game with sore shoulder, to be evaluated Monday

  
Published March 16, 2026 11:17 AM
Ohtani, Judge shining in WBC amid peak of careers
March 10, 2026 03:37 PM
Dan Le Batard reflects on the days of United States-Japan exhibition games before debating Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge and the World Baseball Classic's place among international competitions.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez left Sunday’s spring training game against the Athletics with a sore left shoulder after jamming it sliding into third base, manager Stephen Vogt said.

Vogt said Ramírez would be reevaluated on Monday.

Ramírez was 1 for 2 in the game, which Cleveland won 12-6. He doubled in the second inning, then stole third base. Carter Kieboom pinch-hit for him in the fourth.

A seven-time All-Star who has played his entire 13-year career in Cleveland, Ramírez finished third in the AL MVP voting last season after batting .283 with 30 homers and 85 RBIs. He is a lifetime .279 hitter with 285 home runs and 949 RBIs.

Ramírez, 33, signed a seven-year, $175 million contract this offseason – the largest in franchise history.