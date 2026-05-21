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Athletics’ Gunnar Hoglund undergoes hip surgery and won’t pitch this season

  
Published May 21, 2026 12:45 PM
CC's mailbag: Brewers, son's final college season
May 20, 2026 11:52 AM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed take some time to answer fan questions, where CC reflects on his son's final collegiate season at Houston, the Brewers' success this year, and more.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Athletics right-hander Gunnar Hoglund won’t pitch this season as he recovers from hip surgery.

The team announced that Hoglund underwent surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. The Athletics said Dr. Marc Philippon performed a hip labral repair and cartilage debridement.

“It’s just unfortunate for him,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said before the game against the Los Angeles Angels. “He’s done everything he possibly can to be on the field. You go through rehab like he’s gone through, they’re trying times. I’ve been there with my back. I had a second surgery as well.

“There’s still optimism — you just have to believe — and that’s the conversation I had with Gunnar, that as hard as it seems right now, the work that you put into rehab … you know the challenges, you’ve got to put your head down and grind, believe you’re gonna get back and give yourself a chance to continue your career.”

Hoglund went 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA in six starts last year as a 25-year-old rookie, but his 2025 season ended in June as he underwent surgery after dealing with left hip impingement. He went on the injured list again in March due to a sprained right knee.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Hoglund out of Mississippi with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft.