Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21
The Arizona Diamondbacks (25-23) and Colorado Rockies (19-31) start a four-game series at Chase Field. Arizona enters on a four-game winning streak, while Colorado has lost two straight.
Arizona has climbed over .500 on the season and is coming off a sweep of San Francisco. The Diamondbacks outscored the Giants 23-8 and have scored at least five runs in four consecutive games. Arizona has won five straight home games and is 15-9 at home on the season.
Colorado has the second-worst record in baseball and has dropped three of the past four games and eight of the past 11. Over the last week, the Rockies are hitting .216 (25th) with one home run (last). The pitching staff hasn’t been much better either. Colorado’s pitchers own a 6.17 ERA (27th) over the last six games and the worst OBA (.324).
Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.
Game details & how to watch Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026
- Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Site: Chase Field
- City: Phoenix, AZ
- Network/Streaming: MLB TV
Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.
Odds for the Rockies at the Diamondbacks
The latest odds as of Thursday:
- Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (-207), Colorado Rockies (+169)
- Spread: Rockies +1.5 (-114), Diamondbacks -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 9.5
Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Thursday’s pitching matchup (May 21): Zach Agnos vs. Eduardo Rodriguez
- Rockies: Zach Agnos
2026 stats: 29.0 IP, 0-0, 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 Ks, 10 BB
- Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodríguez
2026 Stats: 53.1 IP, 4-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 Ks, 22 BB
Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!
- The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .285 with 45 hits and 89 total bases over 158 at-bats
- The Diamondbacks’ James McCann is hitting .203 with 12 hits and 17 strikeouts over 59 at-bats
- The Rockies’ Troy Johnston is hitting .324 with 47 hits and 66 total bases over 145 at-bats
- The Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .205 with 33 hits and 48 strikeouts over 161 at-bats
Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks are 30-18 ATS this season, ranking third-best
- The Rockies are 26-24 ATS this season
- The Diamondbacks are 25-21-2 to the Over
- The Rockies are 26-23-1 to the Under
- The Diamondbacks are 15-7 ATS at home, ranking second-best
- The Rockies are 13-12 ATS on the road and 9-16 on the ML
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks
Rotoworld Bet Best Bet
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Diamondbacks at -1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.5
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)