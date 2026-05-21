Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21

The Arizona Diamondbacks (25-23) and Colorado Rockies (19-31) start a four-game series at Chase Field. Arizona enters on a four-game winning streak, while Colorado has lost two straight.

Arizona has climbed over .500 on the season and is coming off a sweep of San Francisco. The Diamondbacks outscored the Giants 23-8 and have scored at least five runs in four consecutive games. Arizona has won five straight home games and is 15-9 at home on the season.

Colorado has the second-worst record in baseball and has dropped three of the past four games and eight of the past 11. Over the last week, the Rockies are hitting .216 (25th) with one home run (last). The pitching staff hasn’t been much better either. Colorado’s pitchers own a 6.17 ERA (27th) over the last six games and the worst OBA (.324).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Diamondbacks



Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (-207), Colorado Rockies (+169)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (-114), Diamondbacks -1.5 (-105)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Diamondbacks



Thursday’s pitching matchup (May 21): Zach Agnos vs. Eduardo Rodriguez



Rockies: Zach Agnos

2026 stats: 29.0 IP, 0-0, 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 Ks, 10 BB



Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodríguez

2026 Stats: 53.1 IP, 4-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 Ks, 22 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .285 with 45 hits and 89 total bases over 158 at-bats

is hitting .285 with 45 hits and 89 total bases over 158 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ James McCann is hitting .203 with 12 hits and 17 strikeouts over 59 at-bats

is hitting .203 with 12 hits and 17 strikeouts over 59 at-bats The Rockies’ Troy Johnston is hitting .324 with 47 hits and 66 total bases over 145 at-bats

is hitting .324 with 47 hits and 66 total bases over 145 at-bats The Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .205 with 33 hits and 48 strikeouts over 161 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Diamondbacks



The Diamondbacks are 30-18 ATS this season, ranking third-best

The Rockies are 26-24 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 25-21-2 to the Over

The Rockies are 26-23-1 to the Under

The Diamondbacks are 15-7 ATS at home, ranking second-best

The Rockies are 13-12 ATS on the road and 9-16 on the ML

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Diamondbacks at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

