Guardians vs. Tigers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20

The Guardians (28-22) look to make it three in a row against the Tigers (20-29) tonight at Comerica Park.

Cleveland has outscored Detroit 12-5 through the first two games of the series. Last night, the Guardians won 4-3. Rookie Travis Bazzana drove in a pair with his second home run of the season to pace the offense. Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio each drove in a run to round out the scoring for Cleveland. Parker Messick allowed a couple earned runs over five innings but did not factor in the decision. Colin Holderman pitched a scoreless sixth to earn his first win of the season. Spencer Torkelson cracked his seventh home run of the season for the Tigers. Tyler Holton took the loss in relief of Keider Montero.

Tonight, Cleveland hands the ball to Tanner Bibee, who enters the night still searching for his first win of the season. The veteran is 0-6 with a 4.15 ERA. Detroit is turning to reliever Drew Anderson. The right hander is stepping into a Tigers’ rotation that has been ravaged by injuries. While they try to stay afloat until some of their starting pitchers return, the true issues with Detroit have to do with an offense that has scored the third-fewest runs in the American League. Other than Riley Greene and Kevin McGonigle, no one is a threat in that lineup. Meanwhile, Cleveland continues to be led by José Ramírez but he is not alone in that lineup. Youngsters Bazzana and Chase DeLauter have helped shoulder the load. DeLauter has driven in 30 runs this season and Bazzana is hitting .328 in May.

The Tigers sit 7.5 games behind the Guardians in the American League Central and 3.5 back of the final Wild Card spot. Doubtful they can afford to fall much further behind in either race.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Guardians vs. Tigers

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CLEGuardians.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Guardians vs. Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Guardians (-120), Detroit Tigers (+100)

Spread: Guardians -1.5 (+138), Tigers +1.5 (-167)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Guardians vs. Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 20:



Guardians: Tanner Bibee

Season Totals: 52.0 IP, 0-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 47K, 20 BB

Tanner Bibee Season Totals: 52.0 IP, 0-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 47K, 20 BB Tigers: Drew Anderson

Season Totals: 27.0 IP, 1-1, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 31K, 12 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Guardians vs. Tigers

Travis Bazzano is enjoying a 6-game hitting streak (12-26)

is enjoying a 6-game hitting streak (12-26) Steven Kwan is just 3-27 over his last 9 games

is just 3-27 over his last 9 games Riley Greene has hit safely in 15 of 17 games in May and is hitting .433 for the month

has hit safely in 15 of 17 games in May and is hitting .433 for the month Spencer Torkelson did go yard last night but is hitting just .136 for the month

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Guardians vs. Tigers

The Guardians are 13-12 on the road this season

The Tigers are 13-10 at home this season

The Tigers are 24-25 on the Run Line this season

The Guardians are 28-22 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 26 times in games involving the Guardians this season (26-24)

The OVER has cashed 22 times in Tigers’ games this season (22-25-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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Expert picks & predictions: Guardians vs. Tigers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Tigers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5 runs

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