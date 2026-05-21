Iowa State women’s basketball great Emily Ryan promoted to assistant coach

AMES, Iowa — Emily Ryan, one of the most productive point guards in women’s college basketball history when she played for Iowa State, has been hired as a full-time assistant at her alma mater, coach Bill Fennelly announced.

Ryan played for the Cyclones from 2020-25 and was a graduate assistant last season. She finished her career with 993 assists, a school record and seventh all-time in Division I. She just was the third NCAA women’s player to record at least 1,500 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds in a career. She also ranks in the top five in program history in steals and blocks.

“Emily made a tremendous impact on our program as a player and that will continue as a coach,” Fennelly said in a statement. “Emily’s loyalty and commitment to Iowa State women’s basketball has been truly special. Our players will be learning the ‘Iowa State’ Way from one of the best Cyclones ever!”

Ryan was voted to the All-Big 12 first team in 2022 and second team in 2023 and was on the league’s all-defensive team in 2021.