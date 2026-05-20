Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20

The Dodgers stormed back to beat the Padres, 5-4, and tie up the series at one apiece. Freddie Freeman hit two home runs and Andy Pages recorded the tie breaking RBI off Mason Miller, which was just the third run scored when he’s in the game all year.

The Padres’ four-game winning streak was snapped yesterday as they fall to 4-1 over the past five and 7-3 in the last 10. The series has featured 10 total runs scored in two games so far and San Diego recorded two hits in 19 at-bats from the 5-9 hitters. San Diego turns to Randy Vasquez. The Padres are 8-1 in his nine starts this season.

Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is 3-4 in his seven starts this season despite his 0.82 ERA and WHIP over 44 innings. In the four losses during Ohtani’s starts, Los Angeles has been outscored 11-5. In the three wins, the Dodgers have outscored their opponents 16-3.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Padres



Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Time: 8:40 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Padres

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-193), San Diego Padres (+158)

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-114), Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Padres



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (May 20): Shohei Ohtani vs. Randy Vasquez



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

2026 stats: 44.0 IP, 3-2, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 50 Ks, 11 BB



Padres: Randy Vasquez

2026 Stats: 50.1 IP, 5-1, 2.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45 Ks, 13 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Padres’ Miguel Andujar is hitting .299 with 40 hits and 70 total bases over 134 at-bats

is hitting .299 with 40 hits and 70 total bases over 134 at-bats The Padres’ Jackson Merrill is hitting .205 with 36 hits and 49 strikeouts over 176 at-bats

is hitting .205 with 36 hits and 49 strikeouts over 176 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .294 with 53 hits and 91 total bases over 180 at-bats

is hitting .294 with 53 hits and 91 total bases over 180 at-bats The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is hitting .172 with 10 hits and 7 strikeouts over 58 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Padres



The Padres are 21-25-1 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 21-27 ATS this season

The Padres are 7-4 ATS and 5-6 on the ML as a home underdog

The Dodgers are 14-9 ATS as a road favorite, ranking second-best

The Padres are 7-4 to the Over as a home underdog

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Padres

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

