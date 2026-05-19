Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 19

The Yankees (28-20) and the Blue Jays (21-26) continue their four-game series tonight at Yankee Stadium.

New York rallied late and then held on to take Game 1 of the series last night, 7-6. Trailing 5-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each belted two-run homers to put the Yankees in front 7-5. Jesus Sanchez doubled home Ernie Clement in the top of the ninth off of closer David Bednar but was stranded there as New York celebrated the win.

Tonight’s matchup features a couple of right-handers who have enjoyed consistent success this season. Toronto sends Dylan Cease, who enters the game with a 3–1 record, 2.41 ERA, and 75 strikeouts. New York counters with Will Warren, who has quietly put together a strong start of his own. Warren comes in at 5–1 with a 3.42 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

The pitching matchup sets the tone for what should be a fun game. Cease’s high‑octane fastball and sharp breaking pitches give him the ability to dominate any lineup, but the Yankees have several hitters who have handled him well in small samples—most notably Aaron Judge, who owns a .308 average and 1.104 OPS against him. On the other side, Warren’s challenge will be navigating Toronto’s right‑handed power, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has started the season hitting .500 in limited at‑bats against him.

The New York offense averages 5.09 runs per game while the Jays’ bats produce one run less per outing (4.09 runs/gm.).

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Sportsnet One, YES, TBS



Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-137), Toronto Blue Jays (+114)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+144), Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)

Total: 9.0 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 19:



Yankees: Will Warren

Season Totals: 47.1 IP, 5-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 59K, 12 BB

Will Warren Season Totals: 47.1 IP, 5-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 59K, 12 BB Blue Jays: Dylan Cease

Season Totals: 52.1 IP, 3-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 75K, 21 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Anthony Volpe is 4-7 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored in his last 2 games

is 4-7 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored in his last 2 games Trent Grisham is 3-30 over his last 10 games

is 3-30 over his last 10 games Austin Wells is hitting .125 in May (5-40) without an extra base hit or an RBI

is hitting .125 in May (5-40) without an extra base hit or an RBI Aaron Judge has not gone yard in 8 games

has not gone yard in 8 games George Springer picked up a couple hits last night but is still just 8-47 (.170) in May

picked up a couple hits last night but is still just 8-47 (.170) in May Kazuma Okamoto has struck out 6 times in his last 12 plate appearances

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Don't expect instant fantasy output from Emerson After making his MLB debut on Sunday Night Baseball, Mariners' top prospect Colt Emerson currently profiles as a better "real-life" prospect than he does for fantasy purposes.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are 8-15 on the road this season

The Yankees are 15-6 at home this season

The Yankees are 25-23 on the Run Line this season

The Jays are 20-27 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 22 times in Toronto games this season (22-23-2)

The OVER has cashed 21 times for the Yankees this season (21-24-3)



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 9.0

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: