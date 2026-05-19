Red Sox vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 19

The Red Sox (20-27) and the Royals (20-28) meet tonight at Kauffman Stadium in Game 2 of their series. Tonight is a matchup featuring two left-handers, Boston’s Ranger Suárez against Kansas City’s Bailey Falter.

Last night Sonny Gray was dominant, striking out nine Royals over six innings while allowing just a single run in the Red Sox’ 3-1 win. Willson Contreras went yard for the tenth time this season to lead the offense for Boston. Bobby Witt Jr. went 1-4 and has now hit safely in 20 of his last 24 home games. Witt leads all of baseball in fWAR (3.0).

Tonight, Suarez takes the mound riding a heater, having delivered scoreless outings in five of his past six appearances. Falter gets the ball for KC as the result of Kris Bubic being placed on the 15-day DL. The southpaw Falter has appeared in just three games and pitch a mere 5.1 innings this season.

It is expected run production will be at a premium as these are two of the least productive lineups in baseball. The Red Sox have scored the least number of runs in the American League with 170 while the Royals rank fifth worst in the league having scored just 190.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Royals

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN, Royals.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-131), Kansas City Royals (+109)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+129), Royals +1.5 (-156)

Total: 7.5 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Red Sox vs. Royals

Pitching matchup for May 19:



Red Sox: Ranger Suarez

Season Totals: 44.1 IP, 2-2, 2.44 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 40K, 11 BB

Ranger Suarez Season Totals: 44.1 IP, 2-2, 2.44 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 40K, 11 BB Royals: Bailey Falter

Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 0-0, 10.13 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, 4K, 3 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Red Sox vs. Royals

Willson Contreras is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (4-11) including 2 HRs and 4 RBIs

is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (4-11) including 2 HRs and 4 RBIs Jarren Duran is 3-27 over his last 7 games

is 3-27 over his last 7 games Salvador Perez is just 12-59 (.203) in May with 4 extra base hits

is just 12-59 (.203) in May with 4 extra base hits Carter Jensen is 1 for his last 9, but is 7-22 over his last 8 games



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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Red Sox vs. Royals

The Sox are 12-13 on the road this season

The Royals are 12-14 at home this season

The Red Sox are 19-28 on the Run Line this season

The Royals are 19-29 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 20 times in games involving the Red Sox this season (20-26-1)

The OVER has cashed 21 times in Royals’ games this season (21-27)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Temper power expectations for Guerrero Jr. After finally hitting his first home run of May, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s power outage to start the season could actually be a sign of things to come for the remainder of year, where he could finish with 20-25 home runs.

Expert picks & predictions: Red Sox vs. Royals

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Royals:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Red Sox on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Red Sox on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5 runs

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