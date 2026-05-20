Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20

The Yankees (30-19) and the Blue Jays (21-27) continue their four-game series tonight at Yankee Stadium.

Game 2 followed a similar script to Game 1: Toronto jumps out to a lead. Yankees rally to tie and eventually take the lead. Jays inch closer at the end but ultimately fall short. Last night, Ryan McMahon cracked a three-run home run to tie the game at 3 in the fourth inning and Ben Rice went deep in the fifth to give the Yankees the lead. Toronto did score a run in the ninth but could not get the tying run across the plate. Will Warren was shaky but did earn the win to improve to 6-1 on the season. Dylan Cease did strike out nine, but struggled when the Yankees made contact giving up five runs in five innings to fall to 3-2 on the campaign.

Tonight, the Yankees turn to Cam Schlittler, who has quickly become one of the most reliable arms in their rotation and the current favorite to win the American League Cy Young award. The Blue Jays counter with Trey Yesavage, the right‑hander who burst onto the scene during Toronto’s playoff run last season. Both sport ERAs under 1.50 and possess incredible swing-and-miss stuff. Yesavage has struck out 21 in 19.1 innings pitched and Schlittler has sent packing 68 opposing hitters in 60 innings.

No reason to think Game 3 of this four-game series will be too different than the first two although runs early will be difficult to come by early in the game. Some players to watch:

Aaron Judge has been too quiet of late. He is 1-11 over his last three games and 4-23 over his last six. He has not gone yard since May 10.



has been too quiet of late. He is 1-11 over his last three games and 4-23 over his last six. He has not gone yard since May 10. Ben Rice is 3-14 over hi slast three games but two of the three hits have been home runs



is 3-14 over hi slast three games but two of the three hits have been home runs Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 4-5 in his career against Schlittler



is 4-5 in his career against Schlittler Kazuma Okamoto is just 2-22 in his last 6 games

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Sportsnet One, Prime Video

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-175), Toronto Blue Jays (+144)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+123), Blue Jays +1.5 (-148)

Total: 8.0 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 20:

Yankees: Cam Schlittler

Season Totals: 60.0 IP, 6-1, 1.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 68K, 11 BB

Cam Schlittler Season Totals: 60.0 IP, 6-1, 1.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 68K, 11 BB Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage

Season Totals: 19.1 IP, 1-1, 1.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 21K, 8 BB

Mets' Benge 'needs to be added' amid surge With Carson Benge tearing the cover off the ball lately, Eric Samulski shares why fantasy managers need to be all over the Mets' electric rookie while they can amid his hot streak.

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Anthony Volpe is enjoying a modest 3-game hitting streak (5-11)

is enjoying a modest 3-game hitting streak (5-11) Ryan McMahon snapped an 0-23 streak with a couple hits last night

snapped an 0-23 streak with a couple hits last night Austin Wells is hitting .119 in May (5-42) without an extra base hit or an RBI

is hitting .119 in May (5-42) without an extra base hit or an RBI George Springer is 3-10 in this series with 1 HR

is 3-10 in this series with 1 HR Kazuma Okamoto has struck out 7 times in his last 16 plate appearances

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are 8-16 on the road this season

The Yankees are 16-6 at home this season

The Yankees are 25-24 on the Run Line this season

The Jays are 21-27 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 23 times in Toronto games this season (23-23-2)

The OVER has cashed 22 times for the Yankees this season (22-24-3)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away a play on the Game Total of 8.0



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