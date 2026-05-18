White Sox vs. Mariners prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 18

The Chicago White Sox (24-22) and the Seattle Mariners (22-26) open a three‑game series tonight at T‑Mobile Park. The White Sox are one of the biggest surprises in baseball. This past weekend Chicago took two of three from the Cubs and have now won seven of their last ten games to remain just a single game behind first place Cleveland in the American League Central. The Mariners lost three in a row over the weekend to San Diego and have now lost six of their last ten to fall into third in the AL West behind the Athletics and the Rangers.

The pitching matchup features left‑hander Noah Schultz for Chicago against right‑hander Bryan Woo for Seattle. Woo has been sharp recently putting together back-to-back quality starts, posting a 3.91 ERA with 47 strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP overall on the campaign. Schultz, meanwhile, carries a 4.91 ERA and has struggled in his last two outings, allowing a combined 10 earned runs over eight innings. His command will be a key storyline tonight.

Offensively, the White Sox have leaned on Munetaka Murakami, who leads the team with 17 home runs and 32 RBIs. Andrew Benintendi has been hot, going 5-6 over the weekend against the Cubs. Seattle counters with Randy Arozarena, who leads the Mariners with a .301 batting average and Luke Raley who is the top bomber for Seattle with 10 home runs. The Mariners have relied heavily on power—owning a 10–4 record when hitting at least two home runs—while the White Sox have thrived when reaching eight or more hits, going 17–7 in such games.

This series pits two teams who could well be vying for the same Wild Card spot come October which makes this game and series in May all the more important.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: White Sox vs. Mariners

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, CSN, Mariners.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: White Sox vs. Mariners

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago White Sox (+135), Seattle Mariners (-163)

Spread: White Sox +1.5 (-163), Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: White Sox vs. Mariners

Pitching matchup for May 18:

White Sox: Noah Schultz

Season Totals: 29.1 IP, 2-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 26K, 21 BB

Noah Schultz Season Totals: 29.1 IP, 2-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 26K, 21 BB Mariners: Bryan Woo

Season Totals: 53.0 IP, 3-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 47K, 10 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! White Sox vs. Mariners

Miguel Vargas is riding a 9-game hitting streak (12-32)

is riding a 9-game hitting streak (12-32) Chase Meidroth is 0-11 over his last three games

is 0-11 over his last three games Julio Rodriguez is 1-16 over his last 4 games

is 1-16 over his last 4 games Luke Raley has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (7-22)

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Don't expect instant fantasy output from Emerson After making his MLB debut on Sunday Night Baseball, Mariners' top prospect Colt Emerson currently profiles as a better "real-life" prospect than he does for fantasy purposes.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: White Sox vs. Mariners

The Sox are 10-12 on the road this season

The Mariners are 12-14 at home this season

The White Sox are 27-19 on the Run Line this season

The Mariners are 17-31 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 27 times in games involving the White Sax this season (27-19)

The OVER has cashed 22 times in Mariners’ games this season (22-25-1)



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: White Sox vs. Mariners

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Mariners:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning twoards a play on Seattle on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 7.0 runs

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