Magic vs. Cavaliers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 26

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers look to win their second in a row over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic and fourth straight overall tonight in Cleveland. These teams met Saturday in Orlando. Cleveland won 119-105. They led by seven after 24 minutes and were never really threatened in the second half thanks in large part to Mitchell who scored 27 of his 36 after intermission. In addition, the Cavs shot 44% from deep (15-34).

Although still minus Darius Garland (toe), the Cavs look to finally be rounding into the form most expected to see this season. They have won five of their last six and are now in fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are within one game of the fourth place Knicks and 1.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors who sit in third.

The Magic spent big in trading for Desmond Bane this past summer, but Franz Wagner (ankle) has missed significant stretches of time. The result is a good, but inconsistent team that sits in eighth in the East but just one game behind Philadelphia and the No. 6 spot. Wagner missed the first of this back-to-back against the Cavs and has already been ruled out of tonight’s game as well.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic at Cavaliers

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Magic at Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Orlando Magic (+190), Cleveland Cavaliers (-230)

Orlando Magic (+190), Cleveland Cavaliers (-230) Spread: Cavs -5.5

Cavs -5.5 Total: 227.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -4.5 with the Total set at 226.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic at Cavaliers

Orlando Magic

PG Anthony Black

SG Jalen Suggs

SF Desmond Bane

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG Jaylon Tyson

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Evan Mobley

PF Dean Wade

C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Magic at Cavaliers

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Cleveland Cavaliers

De’Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game Sam Merrill (hand) is questionable for tonight’s game

(hand) is questionable for tonight’s game Darius Garland (toe) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(toe) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Max Strus (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Magic at Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are 15-11 at home this season

The Magic are 9-11 on the road this season

The Cavaliers are an NBA-worst 17-30 ATS this season

The Magic are not far behind sitting at just 17-27 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 22 of the Magic’s 44 games this season (22-22)

The OVER has cashed in 22 of the Cavaliers’ 47 games this season (22-25)

Donovan Mitchell appears to have found his form. After shooting just 33% from the field in his previous 3 games, the All-Star is 26-55 over his last 2 games (47%).

appears to have found his form. After shooting just 33% from the field in his previous 3 games, the All-Star is 26-55 over his last 2 games (47%). Jaylon Tyson has dished out exactly 4 assists in each of his last 5 games for the Cavs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavs -5.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavs -5.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 227.5

