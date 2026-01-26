Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Cam Spencer maximizing opportunity

Jimmy Butler III is done for the season, and both Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are set to miss extended time moving forward.

Replacement options for the trio make an appearance in this week’s column, but there are no shortage of quality adds around the Association.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 15.

Priority Adds

1. Cam Spencer

2. Max Christie

3. Jalen Smith

4. Saddiq Bey

5. Jock Landale

6. Sam Hauser

7. Jaylon Tyson

8. Bub Carrington

9. Kelly Oubre Jr.

10. Sandro Mamukelashvili

11. Dylan Cardwell

12. Jarace Walker

13. Bobby Portis

14. Brandin Podziemski

15. Kyle Kuzma

Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans (31 percent rostered)

Bey has offered fantasy managers top-10 production over the last week, averaging 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 triples across 31.3 minutes. He’s posted 20+ points in three straight games and at least one steal in four straight. He continues to offer a spark on both ends of the court for New Orleans, and he should see meaningful rotational minutes for the foreseeable future.

"Just trusting in God man. I am just grateful to be out here. I was thinking about it this morning how grateful I am to be playing these games... Every possession, every game, I am trying to make the most of it and make God proud"



-- Saddiq Bey on his 19 point 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/ZtxdGAOZKl — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) January 24, 2026

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers (29 percent rostered)

Tyson was the featured pick in last week’s Waiver Wire column, and he rewarded fantasy managers with another string of strong performances. In six straight starts, Tyson has averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 triples across 32.5 minutes. Keep rolling with him until his production drops off.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (29 percent rostered)

Oubre Jr. has started four straight games, and he’s been productive while running with the first unit. Across his last four, Oubre Jr. has averaged 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers across 36.8 minutes. Even with Philadelphia at full strength, Oubre Jr.’s role looks secure.

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies (28 percent rostered)

Spencer has played well over his last eight games overall, posting averages of 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.1 treys across 26.4 minutes. Spencer is nearly a 50/40/90 shooter in that span, offering strong production in assists, three-pointers and shooting percentages. In 11 starts, Spencer has averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.1 triples across 30.5 minutes, and he could be locked into Memphis’ first unit for the foreseeable future with Ja Morant sidelined. Spencer has plenty of upside and the chance for increased opportunities.

21 PTS 💥 5 REB 💥 11 AST 💥 7/9 FG



ANOTHER double-double for Cam Spencer! The former @memphishustle assignee has now racked up six double-digit assist games this season. #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/GrTNNRq9oL — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 24, 2026

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Toronto Raptors (28 percent rostered)

Jakob Poeltl continues to miss time with a lingering back injury, and Collin Murray-Boyles has missed time recently due to a thumb issue. Mamu has started three straight games, and in that span, he’s averaged 18 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a pair of triples across 33 minutes.

Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks (26 percent rostered)

Christie is ranked 13th in per-game fantasy value over the last week, posting averages of 23.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 5.0 triples across 33 minutes in four games. He’s racked up 20+ points and 3+ triples in all four, staying hot after returning from a two-game absence. Christie has started 12 straight games, and he appears entrenched as a starter for the shorthanded Mavericks.

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls (25 percent rostered)

Chicago has gotten strong production from Smith lately, as he’s averaged 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.1 triples across 28.1 minutes. He’s started four straight and five of seven, and Smith’s playing time and place in the starting lineup isn’t dependent on Nikola Vucevic’s availability.

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies (23 percent rostered)

Landale has provided fifth-round fantasy value over the last week. In that span, he’s averaged 19.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 triples across 27.7 minutes. Zach Edey (ankle) is still on the shelf, and Santi Aldama is dealing with a knee injury, which gives Landale plenty of runway for meaningful minutes moving forward.

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics (20 percent rostered)

Since joining the starting lineup, Hauser has posted 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.9 triples across 28.5 minutes. In that span, he’s been electric from beyond the arc while shooting 50.9% from the field. Fantasy managers can pick him up for elite three-point production, efficient shooting and low turnovers.

Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks (19 percent rostered)

Kuz and Bobby Portis (36%) should pick up the slack while Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined, though it’s unclear who will be the bigger beneficiary. Portis has provided monster production sans Giannis throughout his Bucks tenure, but Kuzma’s presence certainly puts a damper on Portis’ upside. Both are in consideration to be added, but Kuzma is more widely available.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards (15 percent rostered)

Carrington has logged 35.4 minutes per game across his last nine outings and 37 minutes across his last five (all starts). Over his last five as a starter, Carrington has averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 3.4 triples. He should stay locked into the starting lineup until Trae Young makes his Wizards debut.

De’Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors (13 percent rostered)

Jimmy Butler III is done for the season, and Melton and Brandin Podziemski (39%) should see increased playing time moving forward. Podz has started three straight since Butler III went down, but both he and Melton have enough upside to be viable in 12-team leagues.

Dylan Cardwell, Sacramento Kings (11 percent rostered)

Cardwell has provided top-30 per-game fantasy value over the last week, averaging 4.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocked shots while shooting 81.8% from the floor. The backup big man has seen a steady increase in playing time as of late, and the flailing Kings should be motivated to get him some additional minutes moving forward.

dylan cardwell is THE vibe 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VD3wpZCkwj — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 17, 2026

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (9 percent rostered)

Walker has averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.0 triples across 30 minutes. He went off for a career-high 26 points on Friday against the Thunder, replacing Jay Huff in the starting lineup. Huff has logged 18 total minutes over the Pacers’ last two games. It remains to be seen if Walker’s minutes will stay steady moving forward, but he’s worth a speculative add after two strong performances.

Other options: Brandin Podziemski (39%), Bobby Portis (36%), Tari Eason (34%), Julian Champagnie (25%), Malik Monk (22%), Moussa Diabate (18%), Mitchell Robinson (12%), Simone Fontecchio (11%), Justin Champagnie (7%)

