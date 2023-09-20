Skip navigation
Philadelphia 76ers
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly
Oubre Jr.
Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly to sign with Philadelphia 76ers
This is a low-risk signing of a bucket getter on the wing.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Kelly Oubre Jr.
PHI
Small Forward
#12
Woj: Kelly Oubre expected to sign with 76ers
Kelly Oubre Jr.
FA
Small Forward
#12
Stein: Heat viewed as favorite to land Kelly Oubre
P.J. Washington
CHA
Power Forward
#25
Washington, Oubre, Hayward still out Tuesday
P.J. Washington
CHA
Power Forward
#25
Washington, Oubre, Hayward, DSJ out Sunday vs. TOR
Kelly Oubre Jr.
PHI
Small Forward
#12
Kelly Oubre (shoulder) questionable Sunday vs. TOR
Could NBA’s new rules on shutting players down impact Lillard at start of season?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
What could USA Basketball men’s roster look like at Paris Olympics?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Heat reportedly favorite to sign Kelly Oubre, but only if they trade for Lillard
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
What happened to USA Basketball? The best players chose Paris Olympics
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Best free agent left: Kelly Oubre Jr. is still available
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
James Harden fires back at report he “pouted” after All-Star snub last year
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad