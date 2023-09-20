 Skip navigation
NBAPhiladelphia 76ersKelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly
Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre
Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly to sign with Philadelphia 76ers
This is a low-risk signing of a bucket getter on the wing.
Could NBA’s new rules on shutting players down impact Lillard at start of season?
What could USA Basketball men’s roster look like at Paris Olympics?
Heat reportedly favorite to sign Kelly Oubre, but only if they trade for Lillard
What happened to USA Basketball? The best players chose Paris Olympics
Best free agent left: Kelly Oubre Jr. is still available
James Harden fires back at report he “pouted” after All-Star snub last year