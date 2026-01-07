Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic remain on top in second round of fan voting for NBA All-Star Game

The fans know who they want — the 10 All-Star starters from the first round of fan voting a week ago remain the 10 who would start after another week of voting has been added to the totals.

Luka Dončić remains the overall leading vote-getter, while Giannis Antetokounmpo leads in the East in the second round of fan voting released by the NBA. Two international players garnering the most votes feels fitting in the year the All-Star Game becomes a three-team USA vs. World three-team format — and returns to NBC while debuting on Peacock. Five of the 10 would-be starters are international players.

Here is who the fans have voted as the starters for each conference up to this point (voting runs through Jan. 14):

Western Conference

Luka Dončić, Lakers (2,229,811 votes)

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets (1,998, 560)

Stephen Curry, Warriors (1,844,903)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder (1,554,468)

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs (1,321,985)

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (2,092,284 votes)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks (1,916,497)

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers (1,908,978)

Cade Cunningham, Pistons (1,752,801)

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers (1,530,237)

Some thoughts on the voting so far:

• Consider this a reminder that the fan vote counts for 50% of who gets to be an All-Star Game starter. The fan vote is combined with a vote of the players (25%) and select media (25%) to determine the ultimate 10 starters. After that, a vote of the coaches picks the seven reserves for each conference. Those players will be divided into three teams for this year’s game (more on the format below).

• The only change in the top five in either conference is that Jalen Brunson leapt over Tyrese Maxey to be the second leading vote getter in the East, but none of the players changed.

• If I were going to make one bet on something that changes once the player and media vote are added in, it will be that Boston’s Jaylen Brown will leap past Donovan Mitchell into the starting five in the East.

• Nikola Jokic remains out injured after hyperextending his knee. However, the latest reports suggest he should be back in late January, which means he could play in the All-Star Game. Even if that timeline is optimistic and he is out longer, Jokic will get voted in as an All-Star starter, and if he cannot play, then NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will replace him.

• LeBron James leaped over Kevin Durant in the latest vote tally, and the legends of the game are Nos. 8 and 9 in the West voting. It’s hard to imagine an All-Star Game without these two future Hall of Famers, but after LeBron missed considerable time at the start of the season, it is possible it will take a special invitation and designation from Commissioner Silver. That said, there is no way the All-Star Game is coming to Los Angeles — Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., the home of the LA Clippers — and LeBron is not playing.

• A year ago, LaMelo Ball was the runaway fan vote leader in the East (but didn’t make the All-Star Game because he didn’t have the player or media votes to start, then the coaches did not select him as a reserve. This season he is 11th in the East, behind Pascal Siakam and Michael Porter Jr.

All-Star Game format

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock — right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game pitting the best of the USA vs. the best of the World.

The 24 All-Star players (10 starters voted in, 14 reserves selected by the coaches) will be divided into three teams — two USA teams and one world team — that will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. Each of the three teams will have a minimum of eight players (if the USA or World teams are short on players, the league office will select one or more players to reach the required number).

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title.

All-Star weekend tips off on Feb. 13 with the Rising Stars at the Intuit Dome at 6 p.m. PT, featuring the league’s top first- and second-year players. Also on the 13th is the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which features stars from media, sports and entertainment playing at the Kia Forum. The Forum also hosts the fifth annual NBA HBCU Classic at 8 p.m. that night.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, All-Star Saturday night — featuring the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and the Dunk Contest — will take place at the Intuit Dome.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, earlier than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

