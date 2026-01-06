Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: VJ Edgecombe on a roll

Welcome to 2026! From game-winners to 50-point games, the new calendar has already provided some notable moments around the NBA.

Let’s take a look at some guys who are hoping to stay hot to begin the year, and others who may want to rewind time.

📈 STOCK UP

VJ Edgecombe — PG/SG, 76ers

VJ Edgecombe! I could end this whole section after the first sentence, and it would probably be comprehensible enough to those who play fantasy basketball or follow the NBA closely. But I’ll go a bit deeper — the rookie guard had gone for 23 or more points in three consecutive games, tallied 10 steals, and shot 12-of-25 from beyond the arc before Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Nuggets, in which he added five more triples, four stocks, and nearly messed around and got a triple-double. Edgecombe has consistently been one of the best-performing rookies all season, putting up impressive numbers on a strong team featuring a plethora of productive, proven players. He is rostered in only 63 percent of Yahoo! Fantasy basketball leagues. Adding him, if available, would seem like a wise decision for a fantasy manager to make.

Norman Powell — SG/SF, Heat

Several Heat players have been written about here in the “Stock Up, Stock Down” articles; several in a positive light. And perhaps none have been as worthy of praise as Norman Powell, who has consistently been the go-to guy for Miami amidst several injuries. His latest 34-point outing came on the heels of a 36-point outburst two games prior, putting the first-year Heat guard at 30.3 points and 6.0 three-pointers per game in the three games since the calendar flipped to 2026. But even before the recent three appearances, Powell concluded 2025 having notched 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists over a four-game stretch — if he can consistently be productive in non-scoring areas, he’ll unlock another level as it relates to fantasy basketball

Matas Buzelis — SF/PF, Bulls

Whether it’s been wins and losses or players’ individual production, the Bulls’ 2025-26 season thus far has been “unpredictable.” Amidst their latest rollercoaster ride, however, Buzelis has joined Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic as one of the more reliable on-court producers on the Chicago roster. The third-year forward has flirted with double-doubles in recent games and has scored in double figures in 9 of his last 10 appearances — four being 20-plus-point outings. His scoring has been complemented by consistent rebounding and contributions from beyond the arc, and he has shown potential as a shot blocker, leading to 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.3 blocks per game over the last 10 outings. This production just doesn’t feel like a flash in the pan. I very much believe the best is yet to come.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Ausar Thompson — SG/SF/PF, Pistons

Thompson is by no means a “scorer,” as evidenced by his scoring averages over the first three years of his career (8.8, 10.1, and 11.4). Yet, even his recent lack of scoring production on a team currently down key contributors has come as a bit of a surprise. The former fifth-overall pick of the 2023 draft has failed to reach double figures in points and in four of the past six games, which comes directly on the heels of a three-game stretch in which he averaged 17.0 per game. The shooting volume, more than anything else, seems to be the cause. He’s remained good at collecting stocks over this stretch. However, without points, minimal impact from beyond the arc, and not many counting stats as a passer, it’s hard to be confident about Thompson’s fantasy basketball trajectory into the second half of the fantasy season.

Cam Spencer — PG/SG, Grizzlies

After scoring in double digits in 14 consecutive games, a span in which Spencer mostly came off the bench and averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.4 three-pointers, he’s tallying 6.3 points and has made only two three-pointers over his past four appearances. The slump is mostly a result of poor shooting (33.0/ 1.4/ 100.0 splits), both inside and outside the arc. His minutes have remained consistent, as has his ability to impact the game as a passer — 6.5 assists per game over this same stretch. Yet, the scoring and three-point shooting add a lot to Spencer’s appeal as a fantasy basketball player. Regaining his rhythm as a scorer would boost his stock back up.

Bones Hyland — PG, Timberwolves

Four appearances with the Wolves last season didn’t amount to much for Hyland, who averaged only 4.3 minutes per game. Not much was expected of him heading into his fifth NBA season, which made his December of 2025 so unique — he notched six games with double-digit points and five with at least four assists. His minutes and role in January are still there, averaging 16 minutes per game over his last three, but he’s totaled only 11 points and nine assists over that span while shooting 4-of-18 from the floor and tallying only one assist. Hyland could benefit from a strong outing in the near future to remain a reliable option off the bench for the Wolves. But for now, his stock is a bit down compared to where it was a month ago.

